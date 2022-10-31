ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature

Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play Isn't Coming Anytime Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked play is still a ways off, much to the dismay of fans. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and although it has received some praise, others are unhappy with some missing features and modes. Most notably, players were disappointed to find out that the game's Hardcore Mode AKA Tier 1 is coming later as opposed to being in on day one. There are a lot of other things missing, including stats and barracks, as well as features like pinging and weapon tuning that were disabled shortly after launch. Some have stated the game feels incomplete as a result of content being held for later dates or being removed after it has already released.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Distances Herself From Soundtrack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has announced that she is distancing herself from the game's soundtrack. Call of Duty is known for a number of things: bombastic and cinematic campaigns, fun multiplayer modes, and iconic music. The series has seen major composers such as Hans Zimmer contribute music to the franchise to create memorable themes and music that gets the adrenaline pumping. Music is just as important to the Call of Duty franchise as any other element in the series.
