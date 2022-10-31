Read full article on original website
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
WATCH: 4 arrested in connection with El Paso County homicide
Frontier Airlines discontinuing service at Colorado Springs Airport Friday
Police also recovered meth, a gun, cash, and drug paraphernalia. An investigation is underway after a student allegedly brought a gun to Vista Ridge High School.
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
Sand Creek High School to host parent discussion on Fentanyl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49′s Sand Creek High School is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs at a parents discussion Wednesday night at 6 PM. Lauren Stuart, Sand Creek Zone Community Liaison, said they need to be proactive to protect their students from...
Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case. According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington Street on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.
WATCH: Care and Share Food Bank's 'Canstruction'
Colorado Springs City Council member battling cancer
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs City Council member is battling cancer. According to a news release sent out by public communications specialist for the council, Alex Ryden, Stephannie Fortune made the announcement publicly on Wednesday. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time...
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
Hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs was under investigation on Tuesday. Just after 11:30 a.m. police received a call for the two-vehicle crash in the area of N. Powers Boulevard and S. Carefree Circle. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were searching for a red SUV. Early into the investigation, police have reason to believe the driver of the red SUV fled the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
WATCH: Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There were no reports of any serious injuries after a van plowed through a fence in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Witnesses in the neighborhood along Escondido Drive near Tomah Drive shared surveillance video that shows part of the incident with 11 News. At about 1:30 p.m., the video shows a van rolling down Escondido Drive with a person chasing it. Seconds after the van passes, you can hear the van hit the fence. Watch the surveillance video at the top of this article or clicking here.
WATCH: Halloween safety reminders
Colorado Springs firefighter sentenced to probation for assaulting wife
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter charged with a domestic assault took a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon. Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, was first accused of assault in August. On Tuesday during a court appearance, he took a guilty plea for misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
WATCH: Police seized 100+ fentanyl pills from car
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
