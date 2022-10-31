Read full article on original website
Gilpin Resigns as Chino Valley HS Football Head Coach
Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
Prescott Events, Upcoming Snow, Honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022- My Drive November 2nd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, Upcoming snow in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, Prescott honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022 cup series championship, and more. Buckle...
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Pruning in the Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about pruning and caring for your plants in the fall. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain...
Memorials, Monuments Prohibited in National Forests
The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals through difficult times, these memorials are generally of significance to only those most closely tied to a specific person or event. Others may feel that memorials intrude on their experience of the forest. For this and other reasons, the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited.
