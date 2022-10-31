The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals through difficult times, these memorials are generally of significance to only those most closely tied to a specific person or event. Others may feel that memorials intrude on their experience of the forest. For this and other reasons, the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO