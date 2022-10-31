Read full article on original website
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
Survivor Host Jeff Probst Confirms a Major Element of the Game Is Changing for Good
Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Hypes Denji's Big Dream Coming True
Chainsaw Man is making its way through its debut anime season, and the newest episode of the series has surprisingly brought Denji much closer to making his hilarious dream come true! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to a much different kind of action hero with Denji. Down on his luck and unwittingly brought into a fearsome world of devils, Denji doesn't really have any kind of grand dream that others fighting devils around him might have. All he's fighting for is the chance at a better life and to fondle a woman's bosom.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
She-Hulk: New Marvel Studios Assembled Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) leaving the show on Disney+ and entering an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled in order to confront the writers about the direction of her story. Now, She-Hulk has an Assembled episode of her very own! The new documentary episode is now streaming on Disney+ and takes Marvel fans behind the scenes of the "lawyer show."
Griffin Santopietro Talks Anthony's Journey in Cobra Kai and Reveals What He Hopes to Explore in Season 6
Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution Announced by Ubisoft
Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution -- starring Giancarlo Esposito, the actor behind the villain in Far Cry 6 -- has been announced by Ubisoft and is slated to release sometime in February 2023. While the name may suggest this is Far Cry 6 DLC or a standalone Far Cry spin-off, it's not. Rather, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is a prequel audible series. And for now, this is the extent we know about it.
Sailor Moon: Paris Hilton Brings the Icon to Life With Glam Cosplay
Sailor Moon is an icon to millions, and of course, the fans aren't short on love when it comes to the heroine. Ever since the scout debuted, Usagi – or Serena as many know here – has been an inspiration in every way. As it turns out, Paris Hilton wasn't immune to that charm, and the celebrity turned heads on social media this week when they posted photos of them in full Sailor Moon gear.
Black Panther Producer Reveals Bad News for Disney+ Spinoff
Marvel introduced movie-goers to the world of Wakanda during the events of Black Panther, a fictional country that's since become a major locale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the expansive world-building brought forth by Ryan Coogler and his team of filmmakers, the Black Panther franchise quickly became a foundational building block of storytelling within the franchise, meaning it was inevitable the property would receive its own Disney+ at one point or another. While reports have suggested a Kingdom of Wakanda series could follow Danai Gurira's Okoye, Black Panther producer Nate Moore revealed in one recent interview the show isn't as far along as some would think.
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reveals He Created a Backstory for Kino Loy
The two latest episodes of Andor on Disney+ have featured a surprising guest star: Andy Serkis. When Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is sent to a Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence, he and his fellow inmates are forced into hard labor. Andor's section of the prison is run by a fellow inmate, Kino Loy, who is played by Serkis. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Recently, the actor talked to Collider about returning to the franchise in a new role and revealed he created a background for Kino.
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Godzilla: Kaiju Fans Roar Following New Movie Announcement
Godzilla Day for 2022 was quite the celebration, with a new film in Japan being confirmed to arrive in November of next year. Aside from the release date and the logo being revealed, the next movie has kept its story details close to its chest, leaving many fans to wonder what iteration of the lizard king will appear and whether the upcoming movie will continue Shin Godzilla's story that arrived in 2016. A few months following this new film's release, Legendary Pictures will release Godzilla Vs. Kong 2, making for quite a time for kaijus.
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
