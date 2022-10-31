Netflix's Cobra Kai delivered another stellar season with season 5, and part of the magic of the show is seeing how these characters grow and evolve in their approach to each other as well as what they hope to achieve in the world of martial arts. Both couldn't be more applicable to Anthony Larusso, who is played by the talented Griffin Santopietro. Anthony has gone from someone not interested in his father's legacy in the least and somewhat of a bully to embracing the dojo and a better version of himself throughout the series, and in season 5 we truly see that transformation start to shift into overdrive. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Santopietro all about Anthony's evolution in seasons 4 and 5, as well as what he hopes to explore in a possible season 6.

