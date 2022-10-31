Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sioux Center man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40 p.m. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. They tell us 57-year-old Wendell Van Beek of Sioux Center was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra K1500 eastbound on 360th Street, and the two met and struck in the intersection.

