kiwaradio.com
Orange City Firefighters Assist At Le Mars House Fire
Le Mars, Iowa — The Orange City Fire Department helped the Le Mars Fire Department extinguish a fire in a Le mars home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house on fire at 24 Fourth Street NW in Le Mars in the 1:00 p.m. hour.
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
kiwaradio.com
Project In NW IA To Restore Damaged Shoreline Of State Owned Lake
Emmet County, Iowa — Crews will soon begin shoring up the shoreline at a state-owned lake in northwest Iowa. Ingham Lake in Emmet County is east of Wallingford. Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Parking Ordinances Take Affect
Northwest Iowa — While it has been unseasonably warm recently, winter is not far away, so we reached out to area communities and asked what is allowed in regard to their street parking. Several cities in the KIWA listening area have ordinances regarding overnight parking, especially during the snow...
kiwaradio.com
SCAT To Deliver Pizza Ranch Orders Wednesday & Thursday Evenings In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — How would you or your kids like your pizza delivered to your house in an ambulance with all the lights flashing? That opportunity is yours if you live in Sheldon. It’s part of a fundraiser this Wednesday and Thursday nights, November 2nd and 3rd, 2022.
kiwaradio.com
Council OK’s Police Department Joining HEAT Team
Sheldon, Iowa — At their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Sheldon City Council heard from Estherville Chief of Police Brent Shatto about the regional HEAT team, making the case for the Sheldon Police Department to join that team. HEAT stands for “High-risk Entry And Arrest Team,” and following the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sioux Center man and his passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:40 p.m. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on Dogwood Avenue, five miles south of Rock Valley. They tell us 57-year-old Wendell Van Beek of Sioux Center was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra K1500 eastbound on 360th Street, and the two met and struck in the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman cited for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being found holding onto her bike while sitting on the curb on South Boone Street, a block north of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Sioux City Journal
24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa
GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George. According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
siouxlandnews.com
One stabbed Sunday in George, Iowa
LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing on Sunday in George, Iowa. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says that on October 30th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George for a stabbing. It was found...
nwestiowa.com
No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer
ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
siouxcountyradio.com
Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley
Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
algonaradio.com
Work About to Begin on Ingham Lake
Crews will soon begin work on the shoreline at a state-owned lake in Emmet County. Ingham Lake is east of Wallingford, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focused on about a quarter mile of shoreline on the north side of the lake.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon City Council To Meet Wednesday Afternoon
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session this Wednesday afternoon (November 2nd), their agenda will include several items pertaining to the City’s Emergency Service Departments. At their meeting, the Council is expected to approve a resolution hiring Trent Morton as Sheldon’s 8th police...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon veterans office nears vacancy
ROCK RAPIDS—The veterans service director of Lyon County is set to resign, effective Nov. 21. Sharon Fuller, who has held the part-time position since December 2018, said the work she does is important and she enjoys doing it but she can’t make enough money. “I’m going to miss...
