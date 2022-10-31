Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of ‘war profiteering’ off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon. It will be led by a three-star-level senior officer and have about 300 personnel who will monitor the weapons assistance and training programs, said U.S. Army Europe spokesman Col. Martin O’Donnell. The $400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said. The Phoenix Ghost drone is an armed “kamikaze drone” that explodes on contact with its target.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO