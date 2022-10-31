Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
CNBC
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
CNBC
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to parse the Dow for recession-resilient stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow Jones Industrial Average is filled with relatively cheap stocks because traders assume these 30 old-line companies are the most vulnerable to a recession. But that's not true: That's wrong. The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
CNBC
2-year Treasury yield notches new 15-year high following October jobs report
Bond yields dipped Friday and eased after a large weekly increase as October nonfarm payrolls report painted a mixed picture for the labor market. The 2-year Treasury note earlier rose to a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but pulled back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 8 stocks can withstand the Fed’s tightening cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. "You have to go to the new leaders of this market. Leaders like health care, leaders like the oils, leaders like the financials that lay off people as a matter of course. … You buy the industrials that are levered to travel, you buy consumer packaged-goods stocks that have lots of commodity costs that are now coming down," Cramer explained.
CNBC
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a point and then signal it could slow the pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
CNBC
Fed approves 0.75-point hike to take rates to highest since 2008 and hints at change in policy ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Treasury Department sold a record nearly $1 billion of Series I bonds on Friday, the deadline to lock in higher rate
The U.S. Department of the Treasury sold $979 million of Series I bonds Friday, a record number, as investors rushed to beat a key deadline. Friday was the deadline to lock in a record-high 9.62% interest rate for six months. The I bond rate reset Tuesday, falling to 6.89%, still the third-highest rate ever.
CNBC
A submerged buoy-like device is harnessing the sea's 'epic amounts of energy' in Scottish trial
AWS Ocean Energy says its Waveswing device was able to operate in Force 10 gales. The piece of kit — which has been described as a "submerged wave power buoy" — has a diameter of 4 meters and stands 7 meters tall. This phase of testing is set...
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
CNBC
Here's what we know about the rebound in Chinese stocks this week
The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
EOG eyes 10% well cost increase in 2023, maintains low single-digit oil growth
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources said it anticipates well cost to increase by 10% next year, on top of a 7% increase in 2022, as inflation continues to snarl the oilfield.
CNBC
Goldman Sachs seeks to impose order on expanding crypto universe with classification system
Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a data service created with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coin Metrics that seeks to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can make sense of the new asset class. The new service is called Datonomy — a...
CNBC
World’s largest container shipping firm Maersk, a barometer for global trade, warns of 'dark clouds on the horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
CNBC
Chartmaster on what's next for oil and energy stocks
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at energy stocks. With CNBC's Dennis Lockhart and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Michael Contopolous, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
