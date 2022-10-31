Read full article on original website
jay will
3d ago
we all heard it when he defamed the 2 wemen and put their lives in danger, make him pay for his lying tongue, another one is being dropped in the swamp by trump.
5
Lavelle Riley
3d ago
Election worker's sue the lying Guilliani until he don't have a pair of drawers to wear for lying..
5
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Former DeKalb commissioner convicted of extortion
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton was found guilty of extortion by a jury in Atlanta on Nov. 2. According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal jury in Atlanta convicted the former commissioner of extorting a DeKalb County subcontractor in connection with a $1.8 million contract.
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court lifted a temporary hold on Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now scheduled for Nov. 17. But in an unsigned order, the justices noted that Graham still could raise objections to some questions. “Today, the Supreme Court confirmed that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause applies here. They also affirmed that Senator Graham may return to the District Court if the District Attorney tries to ask questions about his constitutionally protected activities. The Senator’s legal team intends to engage with the District Attorney s office on next steps to ensure respect for this constitutional immunity.”
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams Georgia governor race
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to win his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The Georgia governor has generally tracked ahead of Abrams in polling across the last few months, with our newest poll showing a widening lead compared to our last poll of this race in early October.
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff status in limbo
Victor Hill has filed for retirement and remains suspended from his law enforcement duties by order of Gov. Brian Kemp but is still—at least on paper—sheriff of Clayton County. Confused? You’re not alone. Chairman Jeff Turner explained that the county’s legal department had not yet heard back...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
Monroe Local News
Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan.Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.Seeding the ranks of front-line election workers with people recruited by groups promoting election conspiracies has raised alarms among some that the people at the foundation of the election...
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Federal catalytic converter raid in Coweta and Wagoner Counties
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed a nationwide catalytic converter bust is happening in northeast Oklahoma. The DHS source says the biggest target in Oklahoma is in Coweta. DHS says other busts are going on around the country in places such as New Jersey, New York, Texas and...
therealdeal.com
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
Mysterious masked runner carries political message through Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A mystery man in Forsyth County is taking the phrase running for office quite literally. Residents are stumped over the identity of a man spotted around town jogging shirtless in a Donald Trump mask and cape, wearing American flag-inspired shorts and boxing gloves while holding a large Herschel Walker flag unfurled behind him.
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
The Department of Community Affairs has abruptly stopped taking applications for its rental assistance program, apparent...
wabe.org
'Gay Barchives' documents historic gay bars as LGBTQ+ safe havens throughout the U.S.
In Atlanta, we take pride in the number of gay bars around the city. More than 300 LGBTQ+ bars have played a memorable role in Atlanta’s gay community, past and present. During the pandemic, Art Smith, who describes himself as “a longtime card-holding member of the Atlanta gay community” decided to create an archive of all the gay bars throughout the U.S. and the world. The site is called “Gay Barchives.” Art Smith joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about his monumental project.
CNBC
What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta
Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
