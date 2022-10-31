Read full article on original website
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
‘Trial By Fire’: Steelers coaches’ brutally honest assessment of rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Putting together a list of positive takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is no easy task. The team enters its bye week at the bottom of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. Chief among the concerns of head coach Mike Tomlin and company is that the Steelers are the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense (15.0 points per game), according to Pro Football Reference, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite the early woes of the first-year signal-caller, the coaching staff feels encouraged by the efforts of Pickett, per team beat writer Dale Lolley.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy football outlook after trade to Dolphins
As the NFL trade deadline unfolds on Tuesday, familiar players around the league find themselves in new situations. However, this deal involves a player reuniting with an old coach and fitting into a backfield with a former teammate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a deal, sending running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. How this deal affects fantasy football managers is quite intriguing.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets
The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.
Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a move on deadline day, but it wasn’t the Brandin Cooks deal that fans were hoping for. Heck, it was not even a trade! On Tuesday minutes after the trade deadline has passed, the Cowboys officially announced that they have waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill. According to Calvin Watkins of Dallas […] The post Cowboys makes move on deadline day, but it wasn’t a Brandin Cooks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones dumps cold water on Cowboys’ trade deadline plans
Entering their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are 6-2 and well within the playoff picture in the NFC. With the trade dealine day already here, the team may not be among the madness of trades. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dropped a...
D’Andre Swift gets concerning update from Dan Campbell after loss to Dolphins
D’Andre Swift finally made his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home, but it appears that he is not yet back to his 100 percent form. Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks that Swift might have been a little bit over-utilized in the Dolphins game (h/t Benjamin Raven of Mlive.com).
Michael Thomas’ injury woes just keep getting worse with surgery update
New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas played just three games this season and looked like his normal self. That’s until he suffered a toe injury in late September and hasn’t featured since. Unfortunately, it appears the ailment isn’t getting any better. The Saints are placing Thomas on the IR as he opts to get […] The post Michael Thomas’ injury woes just keep getting worse with surgery update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation
Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
Nick Saban calls out Alabama’s ‘left-handed’ offense after Bryce Young injury
The Alabama Crimson Tide enter their Week 10 game against the LSU Tigers in a good spot. They were ranked sixth in the initial College Football Rankings on Tuesday, leap-frogging undefeated TCU. But according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, their offense has been playing ‘left-handed.’. Reigning Heisman Trophy...
Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
