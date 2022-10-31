St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to announce his selection for police chief Tuesday

St. Paul residents hear from police chief finalists for the first time 02:05

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will announce his pick for the city's next police chief on Tuesday.

According to city officials, Carter will make the announcement at the St. Paul City Hall in an 11 a.m. event that's free and open to the public. The selection will also be streamed on the city's Facebook page .

As of early October, there were five finalists for the police chief position: Dr. Jaqueline Bailey-Davis, Pamela Barragan, Kurtis Hallstrom, Axel Henry, and Stacy Murphy.

Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer for Philadelphia Police Department in 1997, and currently serves as Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division and Audits.

Pamela Barragan has been a uniformed officer for SPPD since 1996 and currently serves as Unit Commander for Community Partnership.

Kurtis Hallstrom joined SPPD in 1999. He is currently the Senior Commander responsible for the leadership and management of the Eastern District.

Axel Henry has been with the force since 1998 and is currently the Commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division.

Stacy Murphy joined SPPD in 2002 and is the Assistant Chief of Police who oversees day to day operations of 563 sworn employees, civilian staff and 92 volunteers.

The chief will be appointed for the next six years.

"Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions a community must make," Mayor Melvin Carter previously said. "It's also a blessing to be able to serve a city where our local police department can feed so many strong candidates for chief for our community. That's something we shouldn't take for granted either."

Earlier this year, former chief Todd Axtell stepped out of the role, and Jeremy Ellison has been serving as interim chief. Axtell decided to pursue a career in police consulting with Assistant Chief Robert Thomasser.