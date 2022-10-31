ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to announce his selection for police chief Tuesday

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3355nz_0itXN9LQ00

St. Paul residents hear from police chief finalists for the first time 02:05

Featured video is from an Oct. 11 report

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will announce his pick for the city's next police chief on Tuesday.

According to city officials, Carter will make the announcement at the St. Paul City Hall in an 11 a.m. event that's free and open to the public. The selection will also be streamed on the city's Facebook page .

RELATED: 5 finalists for St. Paul police chief announced, nearly all internal candidates

As of early October, there were five finalists for the police chief position: Dr. Jaqueline Bailey-Davis, Pamela Barragan, Kurtis Hallstrom, Axel Henry, and Stacy Murphy.

  • Dr. Jacqueline Bailey-Davis became a uniformed officer for Philadelphia Police Department in 1997, and currently serves as Police Staff Inspector in the Standards and Accountability Division and Audits.

  • Pamela Barragan has been a uniformed officer for SPPD since 1996 and currently serves as Unit Commander for Community Partnership.

  • Kurtis Hallstrom joined SPPD in 1999. He is currently the Senior Commander responsible for the leadership and management of the Eastern District.

  • Axel Henry has been with the force since 1998 and is currently the Commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division.

  • Stacy Murphy joined SPPD in 2002 and is the Assistant Chief of Police who oversees day to day operations of 563 sworn employees, civilian staff and 92 volunteers.

The chief will be appointed for the next six years.

"Selecting a police chief is one of the most critical decisions a community must make," Mayor Melvin Carter previously said. "It's also a blessing to be able to serve a city where our local police department can feed so many strong candidates for chief for our community. That's something we shouldn't take for granted either."

Earlier this year, former chief Todd Axtell stepped out of the role, and Jeremy Ellison has been serving as interim chief. Axtell decided to pursue a career in police consulting with Assistant Chief Robert Thomasser.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Residential garbage collection charges to rise 5 to 9 percent in St. Paul

The St. Paul City Council authorized cost increases for residential garbage collection ranging from around 5 to 9 percent, depending on the kind of service, citing pressures linked to fuel and inflation during the previous year. In addition, there will be a $5 increase in the yearly outreach, administrative, and cart replacement cost levied by the city and added to property taxes.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer. The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Police: 1 man killed in St. Paul Tuesday

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man was fatally shot in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Tuesday night, and police are still working to figure out what happened at the scene. According to St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, emergency dispatchers took a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where the caller reported that "people with guns" were outside their home.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How are votes counted on Election Day?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions will vote in next week's mid-term elections. Here in Minnesota, we have one of highest turnouts in the country. But determining who won, from governor down to school board, takes a lot of work.So how is your vote counted? Good Question.First, if you voted by mail, the county ballot board opens the envelop, accepts or rejects the ballot. That ballot board has both DFL and Republican Party members on it.They then sort your ballot, process it, and send it through the scanners. Nothing is tabulated or counted until Election Day.If you vote in person, you put it...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Driver crashes on I-94 after getting shot in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon that ultimately ended in a crash.St. Paul Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at Dale Street and Concordia Avenue in St. Paul at approximately 4:45 p.m.Witnesses reported a silver sedan fired shots toward a Dodge Charger and that Charger fled the area.Shortly after, a single-vehicle crash involving the Charger was reported on Interstate 94 eastbound at the 5th Street exit.Responders say the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police say there were unable to locate the silver sedan involved in the shooting.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy