Daron Marquel Ellis sentenced to 23+ years after shooting park ranger

The man who pleaded guilty to federal charges after shooting a park ranger in December 2021 has been sentenced. Daron Marquel Ellis was sentenced to more than 23 years in as part of the plea agreement.

Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day in December 2021 when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

