ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Daron Marquel Ellis sentenced to 23+ years after shooting park ranger

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ym4Y_0itXMEZB00

Daron Marquel Ellis sentenced to 23+ years in prison after shooting park ranger 00:36

The man who pleaded guilty to federal charges after shooting a park ranger in December 2021 has been sentenced. Daron Marquel Ellis was sentenced to more than 23 years in as part of the plea agreement.

Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

Ellis had already led state troopers on a chase in a stolen car earlier in the day in December 2021 when a park ranger stopped him at one of the entrances to Rocky Mountain National Park.

That's when Ellis started firing. The ranger was hit, but his protective vest stopped the bullet.

The ranger returned fire and hit Ellis in the leg before backup arrived to take Ellis into custody.

RELATED: Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to Police

The man, identified by the Aurora Police Department, as Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, shot his former boss to death over a typo on his paycheck, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson., is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Love, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.
AURORA, CO
truecrimedaily

S.C. father and 3 other relatives accused of torturing child and covering up injuries with makeup

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A father and three other relatives stand accused of torturing a child and trying to cover up the injuries. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a home on Waspnest Road in Wellford, South Carolina, to a report of child abuse. At the scene, authorities reportedly learned a child victim had been hidden from a Department of Social Services representative after she visited the home several times to investigate.
WELLFORD, SC
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
RadarOnline

Babysitter Who Fractured Child's Skull, Killing Him, After He Peed On Himself Takes Plea Deal

A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Miami Mother Joyfully Reunites With 6-Year-Old Son 66 Days After He Was Kidnapped

A mother was reunited with her 6-year-old son Tuesday at the Miami Dade International Airport, 66 days after he was abducted by his father, Jorge Morales. Yanet Concepcion went to pick up her son, Jorge “Jojo” Morales, from his father’s apartment Aug. 27 after he didn’t bring the child to her home the night before, as per their custody agreement. But no one was home. Concepcion didn’t see Jojo again until Tuesday, after a woman spotted the father and son in a Walmart in New Brunswick, Canada, and police arrested them, along with Morales’ mother, Lillian Peña Morales. The two face likely charges of at least custodial interference, and Concepcion has accused them of plotting the abduction for a year.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
Daily News

VIDEO: Hooded gunman fatally shoots targeted victim and wounds another in Manhattan public housing building

The lobby of his apartment building was no refuge for Jaden Stokes, 21. A masked, black-clad gunman fatally shot Stokes as he as he waited for an elevator at 635 E. 12th St., a building in the Campos Plaza NYCHA complex in Manhattan’s East Village, police said. Another building resident, Jordan Lopez, 24, who was also waiting for the elevator, was shot in the leg. Authorities believe Stokes ...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into a crash that killed six people in southeastern Nebraska last month shows the driver of the car was drunk, police said in a news release. Lincoln police said Monday that the results from a toxicology report show 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth, of Lincoln, had at the time of the crash a blood alcohol content of .211 — more than 2½ times the legal driving limit of .08. Police also said that electronic data collected from the car showed it was traveling 100 mph (161 kph) in the moments before it crashed into a tree along a residential street where the speed limit is 25 mph (40 kph). Police were first alerted to the early morning Oct. 2 crash when one passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted dispatchers that the phone’s owner had been in a crash and was not responding.
LINCOLN, NE
AOL Corp

DNA from a murder victim’s nails leads to an arrest 41 years later

DNA from under the fingernails of a Las Vegas woman killed in 1980 has led to the arrest of a suspect in the long-cold murder case, police said Monday. Sandra DiFelice, 25, was “brutally raped and murdered” in a home she shared with a roommate on Dec. 26, 1980, Las Vegas Police Lt. Jason Johansson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Former classmates of Parkland shooter face him on final day of sentencing: ‘Without your stupid gun, you are nothing”

Former classmates of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz gave powerful statements during his final day of sentencing. In a gutwrenching testimony delving into her struggles with PTSD, depression and anxiety after the massacre, survivor Samantha Fuentes said that not only does she struggle with suicidal ideation, but she also “lives in constant fear that somebody exactly like [Cruz] will finish the job [he] failed to do by not killing me.”“We were children back then, I was still a child when I saw you peering through the window into my Holocaust study class, holding your AR-15,” Ms Fuentes, who shared...
PARKLAND, FL
People

17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.

Authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved in the August shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said. D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy