wjhl.com
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for months. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an...
wjhl.com
Massachusetts AG hopeful weathered traumatic family history
BOSTON (AP) — Well before she launched her campaign for the top law enforcement post in Massachusetts, Andrea Campbell carried with her the weight of a life haunted by the specter of crime and the criminal justice system. When she was just a child, Campbell’s father was sent to...
