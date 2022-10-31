“Least Of These” food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals to fight poverty, here is how you can help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of volunteers are expected to pack Thanksgiving meals into bags to help fight hunger for local food-insecure families Tuesday night.

Volunteers at “Least Of These” will fill 1,400 or more bags in a two-hour window so that families all around the Ozarks will have a Thanksgiving meal to prepare and serve.

Food donations are accepted Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Least Of These building in Ozark, Missouri. According to the pantry’s website, their current needs are canned salmon, sugar, saltine crackers, pancake syrup, refried beans, deodorant, and laundry detergent.

The event will be hosted on Tuesday, November 1, at 1720 James River Road, Ozark, MO 65721and will start at 6:00 pm.

