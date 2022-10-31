ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lucille L. Upcraft

OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of...
OSWEGO, NY
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego

OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
OSWEGO, NY
Salvatore J. Bonanno

FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida...
FULTON, NY
Shineman Foundation Names Chena Tucker Foundation Director

OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation Board of Directors has named Chena L. Tucker as the foundation director of the Shineman Foundation. Tucker’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for making a difference in the lives of others, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that, to date, has awarded over $11.9M in grants to local and regional nonprofits and community organizations and has had a profound and transformative effect on the county and region.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Marlene J. McNamara

FULTON – Marlene J. McNamara, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James “Hunk” McNamara; her parents, Elmer and Verna (Bartlett) DeRoo; and sister, Bernita Miller.
FULTON, NY
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’

FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
FULTON, NY
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Rev. William Schleinitz III

OSWEGO – Rev. William Schleinitz III, 67, of Oswego, New York passed on October 29, 2022. Born in West Islip, New York, he was the son of the late William and Betty Schleinitz II. William was employed by SUNY Oswego, where he worked as an instructional support technician. He...
OSWEGO, NY
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event

FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Steven R. Buck

OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
FULTON, NY
Helen D. Metcalf

MINETTO, NY – Helen D. Metcalf, 79, of Minetto, New York, passed on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego, New York, Helen was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (McGann) Schaffer. Helen was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She...
MINETTO, NY
