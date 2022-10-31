Read full article on original website
Lucille L. Upcraft
OSWEGO, NY – Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill in Oswego, New York, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of...
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego
OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
Harlequin Productions’ ‘The Texas Tower Project’ Selected For TANYS Fall Festival
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre group has been selected to perform their Fall 2022 production at the upcoming Theatre Association of New York (TANYS) festival. Harlequin Productions will perform “The Texas Tower Project,” which tells the story of survivors of the 1966 shooting at the...
Hook Songwriter Series With Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, Ryan Burdick Performing
OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, and Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Colin Aberdeen...
Salvatore J. Bonanno
FULTON – Salvatore J. Bonanno, 82, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and family Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after enduring a prolonged illness. Salvatore, known to his family and friends as Sam, was born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Ida...
Off The Cuff With Mayor Barlow, November 2022
We wrap up this year's Off The Cuff. Mayor talks about the Skate Park and his past 7 years. He also talks about Bail reform and it's impact in Oswego.
SUNY Oswego Production Of ‘After Ashley’ Offers Robust Character Work
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students Claire Bosley as Ashley and Brock Whaley as Justin will have an opportunity to really develop their character work in the student-directed production of “After Ashley” opening on Nov. 9 in Tyler Hall’s lab theater. Bosley and Whaley are the two...
Shineman Foundation Names Chena Tucker Foundation Director
OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation Board of Directors has named Chena L. Tucker as the foundation director of the Shineman Foundation. Tucker’s background as an executive director, combined with a deep passion for making a difference in the lives of others, will help to further advance the mission of the organization that, to date, has awarded over $11.9M in grants to local and regional nonprofits and community organizations and has had a profound and transformative effect on the county and region.
Marlene J. McNamara
FULTON – Marlene J. McNamara, age 89 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, James “Hunk” McNamara; her parents, Elmer and Verna (Bartlett) DeRoo; and sister, Bernita Miller.
City Of Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
FULTON – The city of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” Michaels said. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Rev. William Schleinitz III
OSWEGO – Rev. William Schleinitz III, 67, of Oswego, New York passed on October 29, 2022. Born in West Islip, New York, he was the son of the late William and Betty Schleinitz II. William was employed by SUNY Oswego, where he worked as an instructional support technician. He...
Lost, Then Found Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’ Details Oswego’s One-Of-A-Kind Refugee Center
OSWEGO – The operetta “The Golden Cage” –- first staged in 1945 at a one-of-a-kind refugee shelter and only recently rediscovered –- will showcase Oswego’s singular historic role when the Oswego Opera Theater stages it at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in SUNY Oswego’s Waterman Theater.
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
Mayor Barlow Announces 2022 Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration, Fireworks
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Wednesday, November 2, the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will return to a fully in-person event following the pandemic and will...
Steven R. Buck
OSWEGO – Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
Shineman Foundation Supports OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event...
Helen D. Metcalf
MINETTO, NY – Helen D. Metcalf, 79, of Minetto, New York, passed on October 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego, New York, Helen was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen (McGann) Schaffer. Helen was a graduate of Oswego Catholic High School. She...
Sheriff Announces Police Academy Graduation To Be Held On Friday
FULTON – A graduation ceremony to honor Oswego County Sheriff’s Office newest recruits will be held on Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at the Alliance Church in Fulton, New York. The recruits being recognized spent the last 28 weeks attending Oswego County Regional Police Academy and this...
