Read full article on original website
frog
3d ago
Fake Cowgirl Finchem! No to False Conspiracy Theories! No to 1/2 Truths and Flat-out Lies! No to Fake Cowgirl Finchem! A Joke with No Credibility!
Reply
13
AK Mathews
3d ago
Arizona doesn't want or need any QAnon election deniers in our government
Reply
16
happy Place
3d ago
If he stops Arizona from voting then Arizona should not be able to vote at all in the elections🤷🏻♀️🤨😡
Reply
4
Related
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
CNN's Kyung Lah reports on the reaction to armed poll watchers monitoring ballot boxes in Arizona.
Iowa man who said he was a victim of the 2020 election was arrested after he threatened to hang an election official, authorities say
Mark A. Rissi, 64, sent voicemails to an Arizona election official, protesting the 2020 election results and threatening to "lynch" them according to the DOJ.
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Is Georgia's election fair? Here's what midterm voters say
Democrat Stacey Abrams has frequently alleged voter suppression, but many Georgia voters — including her own supporters — think the election is both secure and fair.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
Comments / 23