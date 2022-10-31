Read full article on original website
State representative facing backlash over tweet
Clovis community debates about proposed abortion …. Abortion was the topic of the night in one New Mexico town. Tensions ran high at the Clovis City Commission as people packed the chambers to get in on the discussion. River of Lights tickets to go on sale. A popular event in...
Harris, Clinton campaign for Hochul in NY governor’s race
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail in New York City on Thursday night for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing an unexpectedly competitive election. That Democrats are playing defense and scrambling to shore up an incumbent...
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
New Mexico legal resources available through state website
About 100 libraries across the state will be able to guide people to resources.
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Ronchetti’s campaign’s position on the issue. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent […]
Much colder air arrives into New Mexico
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing windy weather, colder temperatures, and rain and snow to New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are cooling off quickly behind a cold front that is sweeping across the state. Overnight, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico as the winds will die down slightly. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
Layer of meth found in shipment of green onions at California border crossing
Smugglers used plastic bags with printed images of green onions to hide meth in a shipment of … green onions.
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water
Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water. Acoma Pueblo sees seventh straight day without water. Catholic Charities present The Saint Nicholas Ball. Catholic Charities present The Saint Nicholas Ball. Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million …. Lea County man accused of stealing around $1.2 million in...
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
Retired New Mexico State Police K-9 killed after escaping yard, family says
Duuk worked as a criminal apprehension and explosive detection canine for the NMSP.
Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.
Rain, snow, wind, and cold arrives Thursday
A storm system will bring rain, snow, and strong winds Thursday. Temperatures will be left much colder in its wake Friday. Winds have started picking up Wednesday across New Mexico. This is ahead of a storm system that will bring rain, snow, and strong winds to the state Thursday. A mix of rain and snow will begin around the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains overnight. A cold front will be sweeping across the state through the day Thursday, dropping temperatures behind the front as it moves through. Rain and snow will also develop along and behind the front tomorrow. Most of the moisture will stay in western and northern New Mexico, with snow above 9,000′. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for parts of the northern mountains in New Mexico with a Winter Storm Warning for the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. In addition to the rain and snow Thursday, strong winds will impact the entire state. Widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph are possible.
Calm today, next storm system on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The calm and quiet conditions that we saw this weekend across the state will continue through this afternoon. A southwesterly breeze may begin to pick up, but nothing to impact your Tuesday. A few clouds will push across the western parts of the state, with an isolated Gila shower possible, but most locations will remain dry. Virga may create some gusty winds this afternoon in those areas.
