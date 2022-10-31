ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.

Roberta Lynne Webb Allen has been sentenced to two years of probation and a fine of $5,000 along with a $100 special assessment. A sentencing memorandum submitted by her attorney includes several statements from people in support of her character. The judgmen t laying out the sentence states that the United States believes “a sentence of 2 years probation, including a requirement for community service during that probation period, is appropriate.”

1 dead, 2 in custody following standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75

Allen was arrested for obtaining illegal cash payments and food from Juan Lopez Gallardo in July 2020. She was arrested alongside Brandy M. Thornton . According to the court document, the two women were taking the cash payments and food items and then giving Gallardo motor vehicle registration and titles to the State of Tennessee.

Gallardo is one of the 11 people who were arrested after an investigation into a 2020 drug trafficking ring between Florida to Tennessee . The investigation found that Gallardo may have been a part of the cocaine shipment from Miami to Kodak. Serguin Castro-Carias, who was arrested alongside Gallardo, agreed to a plea deal in October .

Fire that destroyed Masonic lodge in Claiborne County under investigation

On Feb. 22, Allen plead guilty to a conspiracy charge . Her plea agreement granted her the option to have the original indictment dismissed. Allen was seen by the court as a “minimal participant” in the crime.

In August, Thornton agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due to an official and her office, under color of official right.

