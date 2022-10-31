ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
One person injured in shooting early Friday in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Huntington. The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Officials said the incident started as an argument at Premier Pub & Grill, which...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Public weighs in on W.Va. International Yeager Airport expansion proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration hosted the first of several meetings Wednesday to discuss the development of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and its effects on Coonskin Park. "This, again, is preparing us for the future and to be a viable airport in the future," director...
CHARLESTON, WV
Huntington police seek help in locating missing teenager

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing teen. Kymora Woods, 16, has been reported missing by family members, according to police. Woods is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds. Officers report Woods was last seen Monday afternoon...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Wednesday for I-64 interchange near Culloden

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a project to build a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the gravel parking lot on Virginia Avenue in Culloden directly next to US Foods Logistics, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
CULLODEN, WV
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
First public meeting set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, on proposed airport expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has in-person meetings set for the environmental impact study on the proposed expansion of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The expansion project would extend the runway by 285 feet and shift it northeast cutting into Coonskin Park. Parks and recreation along...
CHARLESTON, WV
New Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could help small businesses, economy

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundbreaking of a new Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could draw in new businesses and help the economy in the area, officials say. For Hurricane, the city next door, this exit is projected to significantly reduce traffic, especially during rush hour. Ashley Alford Glance, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president, said the change may lead to new businesses investing in the area.
CULLODEN, WV
WVAM requests vote from Milton to turn over water system documents

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton’s water and sewer system were back on the agenda at Tuesday's city council meeting. For the past few years, West Virginia American Water has been expressing interest in buying out Milton's water system and for the past two months have been showing up at council meetings to further request it.
MILTON, WV
Clay County BOE accepts superintendent's resignation

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay County Board of Education unanimously accepted the superintendent's resignation Thursday at a special meeting. The board came to a mutual agreement to accept, now former superintendent Joe Paxton's resignation. The resignation went into effect at 12 a.m. Phoebe Nichols, president of the...
CLAY COUNTY, WV

