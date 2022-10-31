Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
wchstv.com
One person injured in shooting early Friday in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Huntington. The shooting was reported about 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Officials said the incident started as an argument at Premier Pub & Grill, which...
wchstv.com
Third and final public listening session conducted for proposed Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local leaders conducted their final public listening session on Tuesday for the proposed Capital Sports Center. The proposed multimillion dollar project would convert the former Macy's building at the Charleston Town Center and some of the parking garage into a sports complex. City and county...
wchstv.com
Public weighs in on W.Va. International Yeager Airport expansion proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration hosted the first of several meetings Wednesday to discuss the development of West Virginia International Yeager Airport and its effects on Coonskin Park. "This, again, is preparing us for the future and to be a viable airport in the future," director...
wchstv.com
More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha without service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The power company listed 3,579 customers without service in Kanawha County as of 5:30 p.m. Metro 911 reported all traffic lights in Nitro and MacCorkle Avenue and Third Street in...
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
wchstv.com
Huntington police seek help in locating missing teenager
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing teen. Kymora Woods, 16, has been reported missing by family members, according to police. Woods is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 130 pounds. Officers report Woods was last seen Monday afternoon...
wchstv.com
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
wchstv.com
Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Wednesday for I-64 interchange near Culloden
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for a project to build a new exit on Interstate 64 at Culloden. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the gravel parking lot on Virginia Avenue in Culloden directly next to US Foods Logistics, according to a news advisory from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
wchstv.com
Boone County Ambulance Authority executive director steps down after board vote
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bryan Justice, the executive director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority, has stepped down after the organization’s board voted to terminate his employment with the option of resigning, records show. Minutes of an Oct. 4 meeting requested and obtained by Eyewitness News showed...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
wchstv.com
Name of man killed in crash on I-77 near Midland Trail-Belle exit released
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police have released the name of driver who died Tuesday after his truck crashed and overturned on Interstate 77 near the Midland Trail/Belle exit. Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was dead at the scene of the wreck, according to a news...
wchstv.com
First public meeting set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, on proposed airport expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has in-person meetings set for the environmental impact study on the proposed expansion of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The expansion project would extend the runway by 285 feet and shift it northeast cutting into Coonskin Park. Parks and recreation along...
wchstv.com
New Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could help small businesses, economy
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundbreaking of a new Interstate 64 exit in Culloden could draw in new businesses and help the economy in the area, officials say. For Hurricane, the city next door, this exit is projected to significantly reduce traffic, especially during rush hour. Ashley Alford Glance, Putnam County Chamber of Commerce president, said the change may lead to new businesses investing in the area.
wchstv.com
Dunbar man accused of having homemade incendiary devices pleads guilty, sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man who charged after police said they found 35 homemade incendiary devices in the living room of a home pleaded guilty to a charge. Joshua A. Edens, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to illegal possession of destructive devices and was sentenced to one year in jail.
wchstv.com
Man on home confinement on strangulation charge arrested at alleged victim's home
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man on home confinement on a strangulation charge was arrested after a GPS monitoring device alerted authorities he was in an area he was not allowed to be – the residence of a person he is accused of attacking.
wchstv.com
Jackson County making safety a priority in schools through new program
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A gun found on a school bus in Jackson County, W.Va., was the tipping point. Now, less than a year later, it has led to major changes for school safety in the county. The Shield Program kicked off this school year. Officers are in...
wchstv.com
Final public listening session for proposed sports complex set for Tuesday, Nov. 1
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The last chance to weigh in during a public listening session and give your thoughts on a proposed multimillion-dollar downtown Charleston sports complex is scheduled Tuesday evening. Officials said the third and final listening session is slated for 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center,...
wchstv.com
WVAM requests vote from Milton to turn over water system documents
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton’s water and sewer system were back on the agenda at Tuesday's city council meeting. For the past few years, West Virginia American Water has been expressing interest in buying out Milton's water system and for the past two months have been showing up at council meetings to further request it.
wchstv.com
Clay County BOE accepts superintendent's resignation
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Clay County Board of Education unanimously accepted the superintendent's resignation Thursday at a special meeting. The board came to a mutual agreement to accept, now former superintendent Joe Paxton's resignation. The resignation went into effect at 12 a.m. Phoebe Nichols, president of the...
