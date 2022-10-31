ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, MI

19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a missing teenager has been recovered from Swan Creek Thursday. Toledo Police officials said Adam Harrigan, 19, was found in the water by his grandfather while the man’s family was out searching for him. According to the official, there were no signs...
Deer crash statistics reveal most dangerous times for driving

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Vehicle crashes involving deer are expected this time of year due to deer hunting season, and the Michigan State Police want you to know the facts. “If a deer runs out in front of your car, do not swerve. Break firmly and hold onto the steering wheel while bringing your vehicle to a controlled stop,” MSP said.
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
