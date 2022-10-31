Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
SD GOP chairman speaking at Sioux City Trump rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The chairman of South Dakota’s Republican Party will be one of several speakers during a Donald Trump Save America Rally on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa. According to KCAU in Sioux City, Dan Lederman will join Iowa Republican Party chair Jeff Kaufmann and...
Smith’s campaign remedies omissions from original filing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office says no further action is necessary following campaign finance complaints against Democratic candidate for Governor Jamie Smith. According to an email sent to KELOLAND News, Smith’s campaign remedied omissions from the original filing. The original...
New Kristi Noem ad uses Jamie Smith doppelganger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new political attack ad unrolled by the Kristi Noem campaign seeks to envision a hypothetical first day of a Jamie Smith governorship, complete with its own version of the candidate himself. “Imagine what I could do on my first day as governor,” begins...
IM 27 fight on recreational pot is evenly matched
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana businesses very much want it. Conservative business people very much don’t. That’s where the two sides stand on Initiated Measure 27 that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota for people age 21 and older. Voters statewide will decide its fate in the November 8 general election.
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
Senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate is facing criminal charges. Court documents filed against 44-year old Joel Koskan show the Wood, S.D. man is charged with child abuse. The Republican is running for a District 26 Senate seat. Court...
SD lawmakers win fight over real-estate appraiser rules
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers has won changes from the governor’s administration for getting more real-estate appraisers in South Dakota. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee on Tuesday accepted the latest version of regulations for a new appraiser experience training program from the state Department of Labor and Regulation that will be taught at South Dakota State University.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: November 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data once a week. KELOLAND News is tracking the case data as it is released. As new numbers are shared in November, we will update this story with the latest details. Find links to COVID-19...
South Dakota ready to start medical donation program
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota pharmacies will soon be able to voluntarily accept many types of unopened prescriptions and medical devices that can be donated to other patients. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the proposed regulations the go-ahead Tuesday. “I like the program,” Senator Timothy Johns, a...
SD juvenile justice panel makes recommendations
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers are recommending changes for how South Dakota treats students who repeatedly don’t behave in school or get in trouble that takes them before a judge. The Legislature’s Study Committee on Juvenile Justice issued a final report Thursday. Those recommendations now go...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 new deaths reported; Active cases and hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,065 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up six from 3,059 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and 1 man in the following age groups: 30-39; 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Aurora, Codington, Day, McPherson, Minnehaha and Walworth.
Fewer SD pheasant licenses have been sold this season
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — So far this fall, hunters pursuing pheasants and other small game in South Dakota have purchased fewer licenses than they did a year ago. That’s according to Tom Kirschenmann. He’s director for the state Wildlife Division in the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.
Powerball winning ticket bought in Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at the Casey’s in Dell Rapids, you could be $50,000 richer. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball was just one number away from claiming the $1.2 billion jackpot.
DSS: Adoptive families needed in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 100 children eligible for adoption in South Dakota, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS says there is “an ongoing need” for families willing to adopt siblings, older children, and children with medical and behavioral needs.
Education standards testimony registration opens Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just under three weeks, South Dakota’s Board of Education Standards will convene for the second of four public hearings regarding the proposed social studies standards. If you want to testify at the meeting, registration opens up Friday. If we take a look...
Feeding South Dakota handing out over 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota and its partners plan on distributing 6,000 Thanksgiving meals across the state this season. That’s up 1,000 over last year. The organization increased the numbers because it’s seeing higher demand at its mobile food distributions. “Each year we know...
SD video lottery businesses told to keep posting odds
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attempt to modernize a requirement that video lottery businesses in South Dakota show the odds of winning has been blocked. A 1991 state law requires businesses post odds of winning at or near video lottery terminals. The South Dakota Lottery Commission wanted to let them post a computer link to a state website showing odds for each game.
Snow chances tonight; Big temperature swings ahead
Record or near record high temperatures were common yesterday in KELOLAND. The warm weather is pushing out of KELOLAND this morning, however, as a cold front slowly marches east. Clouds are thickening with the front. Some snow has even developed in Wyoming and parts of Montana. You can see the...
S.D. Supreme Court denies inmate’s claims on plea
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A child rapist will stay in state prison, after a decision and a non-decision by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Roberto Alvarez of Watertown pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a victim younger than 13 — his girlfriend’s daughter, who was five years old. He later sought to change the plea and wanted a change of lawyer. Circuit Judge Robert Spears denied both requests and sentenced Alvarez to 100 years in prison with 15 years suspended.
