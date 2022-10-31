SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,065 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up six from 3,059 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and 1 man in the following age groups: 30-39; 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Aurora, Codington, Day, McPherson, Minnehaha and Walworth.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO