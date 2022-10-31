ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
truecrimedaily

17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can

RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy