Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
The father killed on I-95 was 'one of the good ones'
Brent Szarzynski, 36, of Chesterfield County, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on I-95 in Richmond, Va.
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
Police looking for missing Virginia Beach woman last seen walking to friend’s home
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.
WAVY News 10
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
Shots fired into home in Hopewell, police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in a reported shooting near Hull Street Road in Richmond on Thursday morning.
Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
A man in Chesapeake is facing 30 years in prison along with 20 years of probation after being found guilty in a domestic shooting that took the life of his girlfriend.
Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike and ATV operators
According to a press release, multiple residents have recently been noticing an uptick in dangerous behavior that these groups have been involved in.
MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
5 displaced after mobile home fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
17-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen and leaving body in garbage can
RICHMOND, Va. (TCD) -- Police announced they have located a teen they believed shot and killed another teen in October and then left the body in a dumpster. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, detectives from the Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WAVY News 10
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
WAVY News 10
Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Driver dies after crash on S. George Washington Hwy.
Police were called to the 700 block of S. George Washington Highway at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., of Portsmouth, on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.
Comments / 4