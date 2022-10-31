ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating

Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
thefanscotian.com

Watching “The Watcher”: A Horror a Little Too Close for Comfort

“The Watcher”, a new mystery series, joined Netflix on Oct. 13. Based on the true story of 657 Boulevard in Westfield, a family receives threatening letters from an anonymous person who calls themselves “The Watcher.” This story dates back to 2014 and its news is quickly gaining popularity for the true house location and the town of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, IN
indyschild.com

Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022

Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Thomas Rhett coming to Indianapolis in May 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is coming to Indianapolis in 2023. Rhett's "Home Team Tour 23" will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The concert is scheduled to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Queen of True Crime' expands podcasting business in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Flowers has come a long way since podcasting from her home. She now has nearly three dozen employees working out of an office building in Broad Ripple. "I went from by myself in my spare room to now having 35 team members who are now helping me create the shows that we put out every week. It's wild," said Flowers. "We have producers and writers and researchers, fact checkers, reporters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Anderson holds memorial services for Larry 'The Can Man' Van Ness

ANDERSON, Ind. — As mourners attended visitation services for Larry Van Ness Wednesday afternoon, they shared an impressive tangible tribute: hundreds of thousands of pop tabs collected to honor Larry's legacy. It's a project the Anderson community has taken on over the past week, to pay it forward in...
ANDERSON, IN
indyschild.com

Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Daughter wants to follow in NICU Mother's footsteps

INDIANAPOLIS — Our medical providers make a difference every day, but a mother-daughter duo takes the idea of paying it forward to a whole different level. While masked up inside Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Jessica Dierckman spends her workday with co-workers she loves. For twelve years now, she’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers. The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Mayor Hogsett highlights plans for upcoming snow season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works shared snow prep plans for the upcoming winter season Monday. Indy snow plow drivers have already completed more than 2,000 of training both behind the wheel and in the classroom, the city announced. The Indy Snow Force's annual mock "snow fight" will be Nov. 1-2, ahead of any expected snow for the season. Drivers should expect to see plows on the road during the exercise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Reba Ticket Giveaway

1. Sponsors. This Reba sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by Indy Now on WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and Live Nation, 9100 Keystone Crossing #700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
