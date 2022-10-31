We are an established Customer Service Provider for FedEx and looking for both permanent and temporary route drivers. We are located in Humboldt, TN with routes South of Jackson. We offer paid training, competitive salary and sign on bonus for qualified applicants. Must be 21 or older and not convicted of a felony; prior driving experience desired, but not required. For more information, email alaina.braswell@parkertractor.net or call 888-209-7071 and we will return your call.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO