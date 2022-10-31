Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Art, choir blended together at West Tennessee school
JACKSON, Tenn. — Art and music were brought together during a unique event Thursday evening. Jackson-Madison County Schools hosted an Art & Choir Showcase at Liberty High School. The event began with an art show, displaying art created from local students. That was followed by a choir showcase, featuring...
WBBJ
Baptist Carroll County volunteers participate in ‘Care Deeply Day’
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County provided some extra effort to help families in need. On Tuesday, the hospital participated in the annual “Care Deeply Day.”. “Care Deeply Day” is held each year in efforts to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
WBBJ
Group organizes “Before Thanksgiving” dinner
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is coming early to the Jackson community thanks to organizers connected to the GT Productionz. This community gathering hopes to bring a family-style meal to those who may not have the opportunity to attend a dinner on the holiday. Some volunteers that the company work...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Patient Parking Lot Elevator Out of Commission – Alternative Entrance or Drop Off at Front Circle
Paris, TN – The elevator that connects the patient parking lot to the catwalk that leads to the main entrance of the facility is currently out of commission at Henry County Medical Center. Facilities Management estimates that repairs will be completed on Friday, November 4. With this in mind,...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
WBBJ
Cypress Grove Nature Park reopens after months of repairs
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger confirms Cypress Grove Nature Park has officially reopened to the public. Located in west Jackson, Cypress Grove offers a quiet destination for walks, with lake views and birds-of-prey sightings, and is known for its expansive boardwalk that takes you on a scenic journey through nature.
WBBJ
Sign-ups open for two annual pageants
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Two annual pageants are set to be held in mid-November, and they need contestants. Bethel University says it is hosting the Miss Bethel University Volunteer and the Miss Carroll County Volunteer pageant on November 19. Those looking to compete for Miss Bethel University will need to...
WBBJ
Obion Co. CEO to lead statewide development council
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An Obion County CEO has been chosen to lead the Tennessee Economic Development Council. According to a news release, Lindsay Frilling, who is the CEO of Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation, was named the council’s president for the 2022-2023 year. The release says that...
actionnews5.com
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
WBBJ
First ever Rockabilly 5K runs through Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local wellness center hosted a fitness event. The LIFT Wellness Center in downtown Jackson held a Rockabilly Run 5k Thursday evening. The runners started a block behind the LIFT and then ran down Lambuth Boulevard and back up Campbell Street to make a loop. Overall...
WBBJ
Parker Tractor Company – Humboldt, TN
WBBJ
Health department to offer free flu shots
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is looking to fight the flu. The department says it will be hosting its “Fight Flu ’22” on Wednesday, November 9, providing free flu shots. The department says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/22 – 11/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Tinkle Promoted To State Parks Area Manager
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park Manager Zach Tinkle has been promoted to State Parks Area Manager, overseeing nine state parks in Northwest Tennessee. Tinkle has been the local parks superintendent at Paris Landing since 2018. Tinkle said he will still live in Henry County and will manage the state...
WBBJ
Union students repay community for help during 2008 tornado
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual day of service and gave back to their community. In remembrance of the community helping Union University pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes hit the campus in 2008, students took a day to show gratitude and lend a hand.
courieranywhere.com
Savannah’s annual salute to U.S. veterans set for Saturday canceled
Organizers of Savannah’s annual procession and ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans scheduled for Saturday announced today that the program is canceled due to weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 68. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
WBBJ
Ninja Warrior Hangout builds up to grand opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new local business is preparing for its grand opening. Ninja Warrior Hangout celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting. They will be helping people of all ages strengthen their body and mind through fun and interactive activities. Ninja Warrior Hangout was designed by finalists from American...
WBBJ
Early voting turnout high, says location election offices
JACKSON, Tenn. — With only one day left of early voting, time is winding down for you to cast your ballot to beat the Election Day rush. At the Madison County Agricultural Complex, people were still heading in to vote early. “Early voting is going very well. Great turnout....
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on November 3, 2022
NO. 2022-PR-682 Notice is hereby given that on October 27th, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of James Arlin Porter who died August 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk and Master of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, residents and non-residents, having...
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production. Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.
