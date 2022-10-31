Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
Good News Network
Young Man Makes Wrong Turn, Then Saves Sleeping Family From Fire: ‘They’re safe because of him’
A driver who took a wrong turn was able to save the lives of four people after miraculously driving down their street and seeing their house on fire. A doorbell camera video captures the moment the young man from Omaha, Nebraska, ran around the house to start banging on windows, and calling 911.
Family of 5 hit by truck were waiting to cross Beechnut at La Roche Lane, police say
The two adults and three children, one of which is a 1-year-old, were hanging out at the corner of Beechnut and La Roche Lane, waiting to cross the street, when they were hit, police said.
