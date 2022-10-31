ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel Nebraska

CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
MADISON, NE

