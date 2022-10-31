Read full article on original website
Butler County judge backs injunction against striking Post-Gazette workers; P-G contacts federal mediator
A Butler County judge on Tuesday backed an injunction against striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union members and their supporters, limiting how they can picket at the Butler Eagle where the newspaper has been printed during the strike. The court order, which the Butler County Prothonotary posted online Tuesday afternoon, allows only...
Pa. cheerleader claims she was suspended after eating gummy laced with drugs
According to WPXI, a Pennsylvania cheerleader claims she was suspended from school over a piece of gummy candy that turned out to be laced with drugs. Jekara Jackson, a freshman at Bishop Canevin High School in Pittsburgh, told WPXI she was handed a peach ring at a football game by another cheerleader. But as soon as the ninth grader ate it, several teammates began laughing at her, the news outlet reported.
Local violence continues to rise in Pittsburgh
As violence escalates in communities across the country, one local man says guns are too accessible for young people. 20-year-old Amir says at least two dozen people in his life have been a victim of gun violence.
Elrama fire chief says they weren't notified about plant implosion
ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) - Washington County officials said they weren't notified of an implosion at a plant on Tuesday. The entrance of the plant is significant and possibly why the right people weren't made aware of what was happening. The entrance to the plant is in Jefferson Hills, which is Allegheny County, but the bulk of the plant is in Elrama, which is Washington County. Elrama Fire Chief Lenny Bailey says no first responders in Washington County were notified, and added in a situation like this, they need to be so they can be prepared and on scene. He says that didn't happen Tuesday which scares him, especially when explosives are involved."It could be a catastrophe, you know," Bailey said. Bailey says he spoke with a representative from the company doing the demo at the site. He apologized and said they dropped the ball in notifying the proper channels. Bailey is just hoping they'll be notified in the future.
ems1.com
Gunshot victim seeks help at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Two men sought help early Tuesday at a Pittsburgh hospital and Pittsburgh EMS headquarters after being shot outside of the city, according to police. A 21-year-old man was dropped off at the Filbert Street EMS station in Shadyside around 3:30 a.m. Police said he had a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Bustle
For Gisele Fetterman, John’s Healing Is A “Triumph”
When Gisele Barreto Fetterman first moved to a struggling western Pennsylvania town in 2008, she didn’t know many people, so she befriended a fellow scrappy survivor: a flower growing out of a crack in the concrete. “I’ve been growing sunflowers in Braddock for the last 14 years, but it all started with one sunflower that needed a little bit of care,” she says. Now, after building a fence around it, caring for it, and harvesting its seeds, she’s grown a garden of towering yellow flowers. “That one sunflower has given thousands of friends and neighbors across the country a sunflower of their own,” she says.
Adelphoi submits proposal to reopen Shuman as juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For more than a year now, Shuman Juvenile Detention Center has been boarded up and closed at the same time youth gun violence has been on the rise. Now at least one provider would like to reopen it as a juvenile detention center. The closing of Shuman has been a bane to police who say they repeatedly arrest juveniles on gun charges but have no place to put them."We have juveniles that are still out there who are repeat offenders with previous gun charges and they're out there," said Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford. "We have an...
