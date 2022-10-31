ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Flathead Beacon

Vote Zinke for U.S. House

As we enter into the last weeks of this year’s election, voters will be faced with lies and nonsense about local and statewide candidates, with the worst of it coming from Monica Tranel and the liberal left. They’ve even tried to paint Ryan Zinke, a fifth generation Montanan, as someone with no connections to the treasure state.
Flathead Beacon

Blackfeet Traditionalists Appeal Reinstatement of Badger-Two Medicine Energy Lease

The cultural stewards of the Blackfeet Nation on Nov. 2 filed a legal challenge to a federal judge’s recent ruling that restored the last remaining energy claim in the Badger-Two Medicine region, renewing the threat of industrialization on lands held sacred to the tribe even as its cultural leaders pledge to move forward in their decades-long fight.
