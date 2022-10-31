Read full article on original website
Vote Zinke for U.S. House
As we enter into the last weeks of this year’s election, voters will be faced with lies and nonsense about local and statewide candidates, with the worst of it coming from Monica Tranel and the liberal left. They’ve even tried to paint Ryan Zinke, a fifth generation Montanan, as someone with no connections to the treasure state.
‘Get ready’: Trump’s third White House run appears a matter of when not if
Flurry of reports suggests former president will move swiftly after midterms, as soon as 14 November – but who will challenge him?
Democrat John Fetterman gets boost from Oprah Winfrey in key Senate race – live
Talkshow host endorses Fetterman’s campaign at virtual event ahead of midterms – follow all the latest news
Blackfeet Traditionalists Appeal Reinstatement of Badger-Two Medicine Energy Lease
The cultural stewards of the Blackfeet Nation on Nov. 2 filed a legal challenge to a federal judge’s recent ruling that restored the last remaining energy claim in the Badger-Two Medicine region, renewing the threat of industrialization on lands held sacred to the tribe even as its cultural leaders pledge to move forward in their decades-long fight.
Changes to our healthcare system should be a priority for elected officials
OpEd: Many of these solutions, in fact, have already shown their worth in other states, and I have been proud to champion them in the General Assembly.
