th@guy
2d ago
So they never looked for him or what?? Seems like they would have found this sooner.. kinda weird
3
KHBS
Benton County investigators to give update on search for missing pregnant woman
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement will update the public on the investigation into the disappearance of a missing Arkansas woman. 40/29 will air the news conference on television and stream it online. Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older...
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found in Missouri on November 3. The sheriff […]
Missing northwest Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
UPDATE: Body of missing pregnant woman found
UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021
Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
Two women killed in Benton County crash
Two women were killed in a car crash Tuesday on Interstate 49 northbound.
Human remains found in Bella Vista believed to belong to missing man
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Human remains were found in a wooded area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 30, a spokesperson with the city said in a statement released on Monday. Officials say while police are working to identify the remains, it is believed to be a 46-year-old man named Matthew Loftin who has been missing since Sept. 2021.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Evening accident claims life
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
KHBS
Teen reported missing from Farmington home
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Braiden Taylor, 17, was last seen when he left his home late Saturday evening in the Farmington area. Braiden was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track" hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Benton County deputy arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge
Little Rock, Arkansas – A deputy from Benton County was taken into custody on Sunday in Bentonville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department. According to the information released, the 34-year-old deputy, Derek Lee Stamps, was arrested on a charge of...
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Fayetteville City Council approves motion for new downtown hotel
Visitors flocking to the booming downtown Fayetteville area will soon have a new place to say as city council members approved development of a new hotel.
