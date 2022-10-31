ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Vista, AR

Comments / 5

th@guy
2d ago

So they never looked for him or what?? Seems like they would have found this sooner.. kinda weird

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

UPDATE: Body of missing pregnant woman found

UPDATE (NOV. 3, 2022) – The body of Ashley Bush was found on November 3rd in McDonald County, Mo. You can find more information at the link below. RELATED STORY: Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, has gone missing in NWARK. She was last seen traveling north on...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021

Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
BELLA VISTA, AR
5NEWS

Human remains found in Bella Vista believed to belong to missing man

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Human remains were found in a wooded area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 30, a spokesperson with the city said in a statement released on Monday. Officials say while police are working to identify the remains, it is believed to be a 46-year-old man named Matthew Loftin who has been missing since Sept. 2021.
BELLA VISTA, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Two Joplin residents found dead

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
JOPLIN, MO
thecamdenchronicle.com

Evening accident claims life

At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Teen reported missing from Farmington home

FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Braiden Taylor, 17, was last seen when he left his home late Saturday evening in the Farmington area. Braiden was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track" hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
FARMINGTON, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Benton County deputy arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge

Little Rock, Arkansas – A deputy from Benton County was taken into custody on Sunday in Bentonville on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department. According to the information released, the 34-year-old deputy, Derek Lee Stamps, was arrested on a charge of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy