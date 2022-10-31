Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
Wind Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Scott; Stoddard WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore, in addition to minor beach erosion.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Pike; Walthall DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Pike and Walthall Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Ogle; Southern Cook; Winnebago WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake; Porter WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Arkansas, Desha, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Lonoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie; Randolph; White; Woodruff WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 PM CDT Friday evening to 6 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
Wind Advisory issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, McCracken by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calloway; Graves; Livingston; Marshall; McCracken WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible in the lowest elevations, including Orofino. 3 to 8 inches possible on higher benches and grades, including US 95 west of Grangeville. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow in Grangeville and vicinity. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Wet, heavy snow will increase the risk of tree limb and power line damage mainly for higher bench and grade areas.
Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Vanderburgh; Warrick WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Also, remember that visibilities may widely vary over very short distances in dense fog situations.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Northwest Beaverhead County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches for cities and highways, and 4 to 12 inches at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Northwest Beaverhead County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will be very difficult. Damaging winds could blow down trees. Heavy snow and blowing snow will drift over remote trails and backcountry roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Sterling by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Fisher, Nolan, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, Irion, Tom Green, Crockett, Jones and Taylor Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may see sudden wind gusts, especially along roadways that run north-south across the area.
Wind Advisory issued for West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: West Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected over higher elevations and passes. * WHERE...West Central Mountains including the Highway 55 corridor. * WHEN...From 9 PM today to 3 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds will cause blowing snow that will greatly restrict visibility.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 03:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTY At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Wolf Creek Park, or 12 miles west of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Follett and Darrouzett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
