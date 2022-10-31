Effective: 2022-11-04 02:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible in the lowest elevations, including Orofino. 3 to 8 inches possible on higher benches and grades, including US 95 west of Grangeville. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow in Grangeville and vicinity. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Wet, heavy snow will increase the risk of tree limb and power line damage mainly for higher bench and grade areas.

