Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health
The Prince and Princess of Wales had their first joint royal outing after taking time off from public engagements to spend time with their children during a school break Kate Middleton and Prince William are back on royal duty! After taking a break from public outings in recent weeks to spend time with their three kids during the children's time off from school, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health. They will meet with local organizations that will benefit from £345,000...
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting. "Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had the Best Reaction to a Girl in a Princess Dress Crashing Speech
The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough — and even posed for selfies with fans Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest speech came with an adorable interruption. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, traveled to Scarborough on Thursday to launch funding to support young people's mental health in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation. During the outing, Princess Kate and Prince William met a little girl named Callie Rose, who was dressed up like a princess in a light blue dress and a matching bow in her hair. The couple...
'The Bradshaw Bunch' Star Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend: 'YES YES YES YES'
On Monday, The Bradshaw Bunch star, 35, announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year. The musician shared a series of photos on Instagram, including snaps of her and her now-fiancée — who has not been publicly identified — and her pear-shaped engagement ring with a diamond halo.
Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'
The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lili's Big Milestone — and Describes the Family's 'Morning Rush'
The Duchess of Sussex shared that she makes breakfast for Prince Harry, Archie and Lili each morning in the latest episode of her podcast Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids are both on the move! In the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her daughter Lilibet Diana's latest milestone: walking! "Lili has just started walking," Meghan told actress Pamela Adlon in a chat about being a wife and mother. "She's a year and a couple of months old." Meghan added that with son Archie Harrison being 3, she's "in the...
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Anna Faris Nearly Quit Acting After Leaving Sitcom Mom: 'Do I Have Enough to Retire?'
When the actress walked away from the CBS comedy in 2020, she tells PEOPLE: "It felt like the first time that I didn't have my foot on the gas" Anna Faris came close to leaving Hollywood in the rearview mirror. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the star of the new movie The Estate says she contemplated retiring after she left the hit CBS sitcom Mom in 2020. Faris, 45, played recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett on creator Chuck Lorre's show for seven seasons starting in 2013. Following her departure,...
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support. Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats. The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, Duke and Drake and daughters Emmie Kay and Ella Joanna Gaines' son Duke went all out for Halloween this year! On Monday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, showed off her 14-year-old son's look on Halloween, for which he dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me in a large inflatable suit. Joanna shares sons Duke, Crew, 4, and Drake, 18, plus daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines. In one funny clip on Joanna's Instagram Story, Duke...
Maya Rudolph Says David Letterman 'Embarrassed And Humiliated' Her With Interview Blunder
“I did not have a good time,” she recalled about her first time on the late-night talk show.
Shauna Rae Opens Up About the 'Amazing Experience' of Dating Another Person with Pituitary Dwarfism
On Tuesday night's episode of I Am Shauna Rae, the 22-year-old went on a blind date with Thomas, a man who shares her diagnosis Shauna Rae had a welcome positive dating experience during the season 2 premiere of I Am Shauna Rae. After working with a matchmaker, the 22-year-old reality star was set up on a blind date with Thomas, a volunteer firefighter who also has pituitary dwarfism. "I'm a little nervous, but at the same time am super excited to meet someone who's gone through something very...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Daughter Ariah Dance in Matching 'Dream' Unicorn Halloween Costumes
Tamera Housely shares daughter Ariah, 7, and son Aden, 9 with husband Adam Housely The Housleys had a dreamy Halloween! Tamera Mowry-Housley got into the Halloween spirit with daughter Ariah, 7, in matching unicorn Halloween costumes, which she documented in a fun Instagram Reel on Monday. "Making Halloween dreams come true 🦄 #happyhalloween🎃," she captioned the video, which begins with Ariah in an inflatable unicorn costume dancing with the caption "daughter who always wanted to be a unicorn." The video, a take on a recent TikTok trend, then flashes to the...
Kelly Ripa on the Strength of Her 20-Year Bond with Ryan Seacrest: 'He's the Kid Brother I Never Had'
"We have a really unique off-camera friendship," Ripa tells Dear Gabby podcast host Gabby Bernstein Ryan Seacrest is not just a co-host to Kelly Ripa — he's practically family. Ripa, 52, has opened up about her deep connection with Seacrest, 47, and how it makes their job as co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan so much easier. "What's unique is that Ryan Seacrest and I have a 20-plus year friendship," Ripa said on MOnday's episode of Dear Gabby podcast. "We've known each other a really long time. He's...
Usher Dresses Up in 'Trolls' Halloween Costume with His Kids After First Picks Failed
Usher's Halloween didn't go quite as planned. The R&B singer initially shared photos of his two youngest kids, son Sire Castrello, 13 months, and daughter Sovereign Bo, 2, from a recent photoshoot where Sire was a sumo wrestler and Sovereign was Maribel from Disney's Encanto. He later shared the photo...
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Welcome a New Puppy into the Family Named Piggy Lou: 'Baby Sister'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are proud parents of a new puppy!. The Grammy-winning singer, 28, and the Rhode founder, 25, introduced their family's latest addition — a cute pup named Piggy Lou — in a series of sweet photos on Instagram on Monday. Bieber debuted the...
