Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum previews matchup, discusses Hendon Hooker's Heisman candidacy
Will Tennessee continue its historic season with a win at Georgia, or will the defending national champions post college football's best victory of the season and defend their home turf? Week 10's game of the year in the SEC has everybody shifting their attention to Athens on Saturday for a matchup with playoff implications, and Paul Finebaum notes the stage is so big for Vols and Bulldogs, very few are even referencing the league's nightcap pitting nationally-ranked Alabama and LSU.
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
A Crystal Ball pick is in for top defensive tackle
A Crystal Ball pick for a priority defensive tackle recruit to South Carolina is in. Here's some info about why.
Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit
Notre Dame is hosting 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. for its matchup against Clemson
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Quarterback dominoes beginning to topple in 2024 recruiting class
The quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2024 class as another blue-chip passer came off the board late Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad (Calif.) High Top247 passer Julian Sayin. The nation’s No. 3 quarterback per the Top247 and checking in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings,...
Vols OL target names finalists leading up to planned announcement
A week ahead of his planned commitment, one of Tennessee's top remaining targets announced that he has narrowed his focus to four finalists. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Vysen Lang of Pike Road (Ala.) High School revealed Tuesday in a post on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, LSU, Auburn and Texas when he makes his decision known on Nov. 8.
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win
Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Where Alabama stands in first College Football Playoff rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the initial poll that will eventually set the postseason scene. The top-four teams consisted of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson....
Offensive lineman Edgar Amaya enters transfer portal
After failing to get on the field early during his college career at Colorado, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Edgar Amaya has decided to enter the transfer portal. A signee with the Buffaloes in the 2021 class, Amaya had other Power 5 offers, from Kansas and Illinois, coming out of Russellville High School in Alabama.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation
Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
