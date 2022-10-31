Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
airlive.net
ALERT An Israeli female soldier is on the ground in Iran, in touch with Mossad, after her flight made an emergency landing
An Israeli soldier landed in Iran for few hours after a Civil plane do emergency landing in Shiraj. A female IDF soldier was on a plane that was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Iran last Thursday, the military revealed on Wednesday. The pilot of the flight had fallen...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran is marking the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
Employees at Elon Musk’s Twitter brace for layoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
Business Insider
Companies are suspending ads on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover. Here's the full list of brands pressing pause on advertising.
Companies including GM, Volkswagen, Audi, and Pfizer have reportedly paused ads on the platform, per The Wall Street Journal.
SFGate
FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics
ZURICH (AP) — Soccer's top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent by...
Benzinga
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone Ahead Of US NFP Report
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Neutral" zone a day after the Federal Reserve announced another 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row ahead of the much-awaited data on nonfarm payrolls. For the week, all the major indices are on course to record losses.
SFGate
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
