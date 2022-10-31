ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
The Associated Press

Employees at Elon Musk’s Twitter brace for layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on soccer over politics

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer's top officials have urged the 32 teams preparing for the most political World Cup in the modern era to focus on the game in Qatar and avoid handing out lessons in morality. A letter urging teams to “let football take center stage” was sent by...
Benzinga

Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Neutral' Zone Ahead Of US NFP Report

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "Neutral" zone a day after the Federal Reserve announced another 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth session in a row ahead of the much-awaited data on nonfarm payrolls. For the week, all the major indices are on course to record losses.
SFGate

Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under...
BERKELEY, CA

