REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school van in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Merrittstown Road in Redstone Township.

Two students were taken to the hospital after a school van crashed on Merrittstown Road in Redstone Township on Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: KDKA_

One other vehicle was involved in the crash. Photos from the scene showed a tan vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Details are limited, and there's been no update on the condition of the two children injured. It's unclear what caused the crash.