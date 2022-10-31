ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyK4I_0itXJ4mx00

PIX Now -- Midday headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:14

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.

Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.

The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.

Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the victims were shot after they interrupted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter.

The pair was taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

The catalytic converter shooting was just one incident of deadly street violence in Oakland on Friday night. A fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds. The man -- identified a 25-year-old Pablo Garcia Jr. -- died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At about midnight, another shooting occurred in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Police officers located the victim at a hospital. The victim had gotten a ride or drove to the hospital following the shooting.

Police said they are investigating whether the two shootings are related.

Comments / 7

Tabuuhki
8d ago

yeah, these suspects are extremely serious about catalytic converters. unfortunately, that's the only hustle they know. there's other ways to make money without damaging other people's property. shooting or killing someone behind your wrong doing, just doesn't make any sense at all. you're willing to life in prison for a few hundred dollars. it's not worth the risk or reward.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested for armed robberies outside Brentwood bank

BRENTWOOD -- A man and woman from Antioch are facing multiple felony charges in connection with two robberies outside of a Brentwood bank in September. Delvon Hasain Hasan, 20 and Dioni Tamirra Patton, 18, are charged with crimes that include first- and second-degree robbery, child cruelty, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Preliminary hearings for both suspects are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Pittsburg. The robberies were reported on Sept. 16 and 19, in the parking lot of a Bank of America branch...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTLA

Bay Area man arrested in Hemet double shooting

The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman. Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in […]
HEMET, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland small business owners afraid to go to work after multiple brazen robberies

OAKLAND -- Brazen robbers hit an Oakland jewelry store and it's not the first time they've gotten away with the crime. Many vendors at Durant Square, an East Oakland mall on International Boulevard have been victimized, and they tell KPIX 5's Betty Yu they're terrified to go to work because they are defenseless.  They feel targeted on the job every day and they want the city to step up and help. The owner of Star Jewelry shared surveillance video that showed two masked robbers walking into the store on October 12 just before closing. They knew exactly what they wanted. Martin, the owner,...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man faces life for funneling meth to drug dealers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is facing a life prison sentence and a $10 million fine for funneling huge amounts of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Solano County, prosecutors said. Esteban Gerardo Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to possess and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide

SAN FRANCISCO - A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday. The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire under I-880 overpass sends black smoke over downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fire crews battled a large fire that started under an I-880 overpass Wednesday afternoon, sending black smoke billowing across Oakland's downtown.At 3:38 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were on the scene of a fire at 3rd Street and Mandela Parkway, which was producing a large amount of smoke. A little after 4 p.m., the department updated the scene, saying the fire was under control and noting that around 20 firefighters responded to the fire, which appeared to have started in a debris pile under the freeway before spreading into the yard and inside of two 12 ft x 40 ft storage containersThis story is still in progress. Return for updates when they become available.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Guardsman Online

Arrested “mid-hunt”, Suspected Serial Killer Wesley Brownlee Charged In Stockton Murders

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested early Saturday, Oct. 15, in connection to the murders of six men and deadly assault of one woman in the Bay Area. Stockton Police believe they arrested him ‘mid-hunt’ and said, “He was on a mission to kill.” So far, the man arrested has been linked to seven murders in the Bay Area, but Stockton Police Department believes there may be more.
SFist

Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins

An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy