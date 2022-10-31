ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona 1-3 Roma: Late strikes from Cristian Volpato and Stephan El Shaarawy earn Jose Mourinho's side comeback win over 10-man relegation strugglers to lift them up to fourth

By Ryan Walker For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday.

Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.

Verona defender Pawel Dawidowicz scored the opener but was also sent off in the 36th minute. Nicolò Zaniolo leveled on the stroke of halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwY6t_0itXIo0N00
Roma's Cristian Volpato (right) celebrates an 88th minute winner against Verona on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8uXm_0itXIo0N00
Italian striker Nicolo Zaniolo pulled Roma level in first-half stoppage time in Verona

Verona remained three points from safety.

Roma knew it could move into the Champions League spots with a win and had a gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead in the 19th minute when Tammy Abraham ran onto a throughball and rounded the goalkeeper but, instead of going into the empty net, his effort came off the base of the near post.

Verona went in front in the 26th with a well-worked set-piece. A corner found Davide Faraoni on the edge of the area and he played it for Dawidowicz to bundle into the bottom right corner.

Dawidowicz went from hero to villain 10 minutes later when he was sent off for a high and dangerous tackle on Zaniolo.

Zaniolo leveled in first-half stoppage time, slotting the rebound after another Abraham shot came off the post.

Roma hit the woodwork for a third time in the match eight minutes from time when Nemanja Mati´c headed a corner off the crossbar.

But they finally went in front six minutes later. Mati´c did well to pull the ball back for Volpato who fired into the bottom right corner.

The three points were assured when the 18-year-old Volpato threaded the ball to El Shaarawy for an angled drive past Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMc7f_0itXIo0N00
Mourinho's men were able to put the strugglers to the sword with a late flurry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhl1Z_0itXIo0N00
Andea Belotti and Co applauded the travelling supporters after securing the points

Daily Mail

