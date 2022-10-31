Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Related
Milford barricade situation enters second night
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are continuing to ask the public to remain away from a home in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue where a person has been barricaded inside since Wednesday morning. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside the building, […]
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Call By Concerned Citizen Leads To DUI Arrest Of Somers Man
A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged DUI after a concerned citizen called the state police. The incident took place in Tolland County around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at a gas station in the town of Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers received a report from...
Eyewitness News
Memorial discussed for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The Bristol Police Commission on Wednesday night discussed a subcommittee to keep the memory of two fallen officers alive and work with the community to build memorials. “We’ve literally had a hundred ideas come in. People are emailing constantly,” said Bristol Mayor Caggiano. “We’re looking at...
We Need 24-Hour Grocery Stores in Connecticut
Have you ever tried finding fresh avocados at 2 AM here in Connecticut? I have, and it's damn near impossible. Fairfield County has kept up with the 24-hour a day go of New York City, there are quite a few 24/7 businesses in Stamford, Norwalk, and Bridgeport, but the rest of Connecticut? It seems as if we shut down between 9-11 PM.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: State works to crackdown on robocalls
All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury...
Eyewitness News
West Hartford rollover may be connected to St. Joseph’s shots fired report
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash in West Hartford that left one person with serious injuries may be connected to a shots fired report on University of St. Joseph campus. West Hartford police said they have been on the scene since 2:20 a.m. on Friday. A report of...
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Eyewitness News
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
An independent governor could move Connecticut forward with ideas, not ideology
An Independent governor would be free from partisan pressure and able to pursue the policies that voters want.
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Eyewitness News
Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said. Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout
Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
Eyewitness News
Hartford police seek public’s help in identifying homicide suspect
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect. Authorities said he is wanted in the homicide of Dominic Battle on August 20. Battle, 24, of Manchester, was shot in front of the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue. Anyone with...
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Eyewitness News
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in I-91 crash
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in I-91 crash.
Comments / 3