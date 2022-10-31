ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Christmas already? How you can help families in need early this year

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHSi6_0itXIZiM00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may seem early to think about the holidays.

However, there’s a group of people planning early to make sure all kids have a wonderful Christmas.

The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club are holding their annual Christmas Toy Drive this Thursday, November 3.

For the past 20 years they’ve collected toys for House of the Carpenter.

Members are asking the community to come and drop off donations to help families in need this holiday.

People used to think of car clubs as a bunch of guys sitting around and drinking beer and fixing cars, but we’ve decided over the years that we need to give back to the community. That’s what it’s all about. So, over the last 20-years we’ve donated more toys. We’ve donated to local charities.

Bill Sandiford, President, Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club

In addition to the annual toy drive, the Ohio Valley Street Survivors also donate money to local charities each December.

House of the Carpenter said the following items were most mentioned when families were signing up to receive help with the holidays this year.

  • Toy Story items
  • Magna blocks
  • Pokemon items
  • Nerf guns and Nerf darts
  • Barbies and accessories
  • LOL Dolls
  • Cocomelon
  • Hatchimals
  • Squishmallows
  • Kinetic sand
  • Fortnite items
  • RC Cars
  • John Deere Tractor items
  • Tonka trucks
  • Peppa Pig items
  • Minnie Mouse items
  • Minecraft
  • Pop Its and fidget toys
  • Sensory toys for little ones and children with autism

The Christmas Toy Drive is this Thursday, November 3 at House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island. It’s located at 200 South Front Street.

You can drive through with donations from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All toys must be new and unwrapped.

WTRF- 7News

