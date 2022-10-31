Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road
Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find a man who went missing from Carlton County last week. Lucas Dudden, 38, was reported missing on Halloween, but the last time his family had contact with his was Oct. 26. His vehicle was found parked...
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
WDIO-TV
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
Z-Rock 107.7
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
FOX 21 Online
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
WDIO-TV
A dip in the road: 21st Avenue East 2nd Street Intersection
The new 21st Ave East has been receiving major attention from folks in the area. WDIO has received complaints from viewers saying they drove through a large dip in the road. At the North West entrance to the 2nd street intersection, there is a major dip for South East bound traffic as people travel down the hill. Many have reportedly unsuspectingly hit this dip at normal speed and bottomed out. Some reported watching vehicles hit it with their headlights bouncing into the trees. Definitely could pose a problem as soon as roads are icy or snowy.
WDIO-TV
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
kdal610.com
Arrest Made For Threat With A Gun
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Tuesday night, Duluth Police arrested a 19 year old man in the 4500 block of Norwood Street for an incident that occurred earlier in the day. Police had responded to reports of a male threatening an individual with a gun in the 100 block of North 1st Avenue West at about 2:45 p-m.
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
boreal.org
UPDATE: I-35 rollover closes stretch of I-35 near Cloquet, traffic diverted
CLOQUET, MN -- A multiple vehicle crash on I-35 is impacting traffic near the Atkinson Bridge south of Cloquet. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash is located in the southbound lanes near Exit 235 and Exit 227. As of 4:30 p.m., drivers will want to expect delays.
kdal610.com
Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Grand Rapids & Esko earn section championship berths
The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
WDIO-TV
Come help feed hungry kids by showing up for Project Joy on Friday
Project Joy can’t wait to bring people together at their fundraiser again Friday evening, for the first time since the pandemic began. Deb Roach, a volunteer with Project Joy, shared, “We’re hoping for a really big turnout. It’s a warm and cozy theme. It will be a great night for us.”
