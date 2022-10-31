ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlton County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
WDIO-TV

Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45

Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
CLOQUET, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck

DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

A dip in the road: 21st Avenue East 2nd Street Intersection

The new 21st Ave East has been receiving major attention from folks in the area. WDIO has received complaints from viewers saying they drove through a large dip in the road. At the North West entrance to the 2nd street intersection, there is a major dip for South East bound traffic as people travel down the hill. Many have reportedly unsuspectingly hit this dip at normal speed and bottomed out. Some reported watching vehicles hit it with their headlights bouncing into the trees. Definitely could pose a problem as soon as roads are icy or snowy.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth police investigating potential gun threat

Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made For Threat With A Gun

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – On Tuesday night, Duluth Police arrested a 19 year old man in the 4500 block of Norwood Street for an incident that occurred earlier in the day. Police had responded to reports of a male threatening an individual with a gun in the 100 block of North 1st Avenue West at about 2:45 p-m.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland

This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Coy

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Grand Rapids & Esko earn section championship berths

The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.
CLOQUET, MN
MIX 108

8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior

Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Come help feed hungry kids by showing up for Project Joy on Friday

Project Joy can’t wait to bring people together at their fundraiser again Friday evening, for the first time since the pandemic began. Deb Roach, a volunteer with Project Joy, shared, “We’re hoping for a really big turnout. It’s a warm and cozy theme. It will be a great night for us.”
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy