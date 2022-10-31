ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re voting this fall, but why? Tell us which issue has you heading to the polls.

By John Marks
 3 days ago

Elections on Nov. 8 give area voters the choice of candidates from school boards and county representatives to federal offices. So, how will voters decide?

The Herald wants to know what issues or topics motivate your vote. Is it the impact on your wallet from inflation or the direction of the economy? Maybe it’s a hot political issue like abortion or gun laws. How important are cultural or religious values?

Let us know using the image below which motivation tops your list. Then, what other issues come next for you. If you’d like, you can indicate your party preference. Regardless which topics mean most to you, don’t forget to vote on Nov. 8.

