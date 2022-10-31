ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB09d_0itXHmH800

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week .

Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Davis is accused of firing several shots toward 3rd Base Sports Bar after officials said he was kicked out early on Oct. 27. One of the shots hit a 31-year-old man standing outside the bar; he was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigating Sheriff’s deputies later obtained an arrest warrant for Davis. That warrant charged him with three felonies: aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1) and possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2). Bond was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington man arrested after shots fired

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening. According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Taylorville High School student arrested, accused of making school threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A student was arrested after police said he called them, claiming there was an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. At 9:27 a.m., Taylorville Police received a call about an active shooter threat at the school. Officers arrived two minutes later. They began to secure...
WCIA

Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent ATV Theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between October 12th and 27th, unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 2100 block of Heitz Road near Literberry. A...
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested for Possessing Stolen Weapon in City Park

Jacksonville Police initiated a vehicle check-in at Nichols Park on East Vandalia Road just before 11:00 pm Monday. Two people were occupying the vehicle at the time of the check. Subsequent to the investigation, a passenger, 18-year-old Steven J. Green of the 300 block of North Clay Court was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and resisting a peace officer after being located in possession of a stolen firearm while in a city park.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents

Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
wmay.com

Suspect Arrested In 3rd Base Sports Bar Shooting

A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Taylorville High School locked down after active shooter threat

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the Taylorville Police Department received a call about an active shooter. The Taylorville Police Department says the threat said, “there is a school shooter in the building with a gun help.”. Officials say they...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies I-55 crash victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 Sunday evening. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as Steven Hermanson, 66 of Lebanon, and Nathan Tenneson, 29 of Ettrick, Wis. State troopers said they determined Hermanson and Tenneson crashed into […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop

An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy