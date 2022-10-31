Read full article on original website
Super guest
3d ago
If they lowered their profit margin instead of becoming billionaires, then people wouldn't be struggling to pay their natural gas bills. But we all know they won't do that.
GraveDigger
2d ago
Thank you Democrats for shutting down fracking and decreasing gas supplies. Ther is no ceiling on future prices. The middle class is getting killed.
baby d
3d ago
voting season is upon us. is to find out who these people are and make sure that nobody that supports them gets in.
Cascade Natural Gas bills to jump 20% this month. Here’s why it is going up
Grants are available for lower-income families to help pay the increase.
No, the U.S. will not run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a rumor that’s gained traction through Twitter and other social media outlets, many people are under the impression the United States is battling a diesel fuel shortage. More specifically, voices like Tucker Carlson are spreading information that the United States will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days. That is not true. The United States...
'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
Washington AG seeks to block Albertsons’ payout to shareholders ahead of merger
SEATTLE — State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is leading a new effort to block Albertsons from paying out billions to investors as it prepares for a merger with Kroger. The state is suing Albertsons to block a $4-billion payout to shareholders, called a dividend payment, ahead of the merger.
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Chronicle
Many in Washington Oppose Gas-Car Ban, Poll Shows — But Electric Vehicle Demand High
A sparkling red metallic SUV made no more than a hum as it rolled through the University Volkswagen lot Friday afternoon. The electric ID.4 delivered that day was one of the first to be made in the German automaker's Tennessee production facility. Brian Kelly, a Volkswagen electric vehicle specialist, fields...
Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
KOMO News
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
thestand.org
State sues to block Albertsons cash-out with merger pending
AG Bob Ferguson aims to stop grocer’s $4 billion shareholder payout as anti-trust regulators consider Kroger merger; Sens. Murray and Cantwell also express opposition. In Washington state, Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen, while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer. Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Reports indicate that more than half of households in the Seattle metro area alone most frequently shop at a store owned by one of the companies.
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Nearly half of voters oppose gas-powered car sale ban in Washington, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash — More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new...
Here are the top funded campaigns for this year's midterm elections in Spokane County and Washington state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's the final stretch to the general election on November 8th, and there is a lot on the line this election cycle. For starters, Spokane County added two new commission districts, which could change the makeup of party representation. As it turns out, the commissioner race is seeing the most money raised and spent. Plus, two of Washington state's federal seats are up for election as well.
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
Chronicle
Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters
A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
