ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 28

Super guest
3d ago

If they lowered their profit margin instead of becoming billionaires, then people wouldn't be struggling to pay their natural gas bills. But we all know they won't do that.

Reply(5)
17
GraveDigger
2d ago

Thank you Democrats for shutting down fracking and decreasing gas supplies. Ther is no ceiling on future prices. The middle class is getting killed.

Reply
6
baby d
3d ago

voting season is upon us. is to find out who these people are and make sure that nobody that supports them gets in.

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No, the U.S. will not run out of diesel fuel in 25 days

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a rumor that’s gained traction through Twitter and other social media outlets, many people are under the impression the United States is battling a diesel fuel shortage. More specifically, voices like Tucker Carlson are spreading information that the United States will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days. That is not true. The United States...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Build it now': ITD gets feedback on I-90 improvement plans

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dennis and Michelle Bush of Post Falls were apprehensive when they arrived at Wednesday’s open house on preliminary Interstate 90 corridor designs, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. They own about 700 feet of property that fronts I-90, and they were worried...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
SPOKANE, WA
thestand.org

State sues to block Albertsons cash-out with merger pending

AG Bob Ferguson aims to stop grocer’s $4 billion shareholder payout as anti-trust regulators consider Kroger merger; Sens. Murray and Cantwell also express opposition. In Washington state, Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen, while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer. Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Reports indicate that more than half of households in the Seattle metro area alone most frequently shop at a store owned by one of the companies.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Here are the top funded campaigns for this year's midterm elections in Spokane County and Washington state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's the final stretch to the general election on November 8th, and there is a lot on the line this election cycle. For starters, Spokane County added two new commission districts, which could change the makeup of party representation. As it turns out, the commissioner race is seeing the most money raised and spent. Plus, two of Washington state's federal seats are up for election as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Judge Fines Company for Fraudulent Business Letters

A King County Superior Court ordered two companies and their owners on Tuesday to pay $24.8 million in penalties after sending over 230,000 deceptive letters to small business owners in violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, according to a press release from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Yes, you have to pay speed zone camera tickets in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Red light and speed zone cameras are a point of controversy across the nation. Police say they’re effective in reducing crashes and getting people to slow down around kids, but some drivers question if they are legal. Several viewers reached out to the KREM 2...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy