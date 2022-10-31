If you are not familiar with our WEHOville voter guide and our piece supporting the sheriff, many of you called with your support, many others had questions. Choosing to support Villanueva was not the popular choice. Alex finished third in West Hollywood behind both Eric Strong and Robert Luna. We endorsed Alex Villanueva even if he was the unpopular choice in WeHo, or despite the fact that West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce went the other way.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO