Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
LAUREN MEISTER: Why you should vote for me
We have faced unprecedented challenges these last few years. Public safety concerns, homelessness, and housing affordability continue to plague our city. This is a time when experience matters most. During my time on Council, I’ve initiated policies and programs that promote public safety and resilience in our city. I advocated for additional public safety personnel to address the safety concerns of our residents and businesses, and voted against a budget that would include cuts to sworn Sheriff’s personnel.
OpEd: Why I voted Villanueva
If you are not familiar with our WEHOville voter guide and our piece supporting the sheriff, many of you called with your support, many others had questions. Choosing to support Villanueva was not the popular choice. Alex finished third in West Hollywood behind both Eric Strong and Robert Luna. We endorsed Alex Villanueva even if he was the unpopular choice in WeHo, or despite the fact that West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce went the other way.
SARAH ADOLPHSON: Why you should vote for me
West Hollywood voters have a difficult decision to make next week. There are several formidable candidates, many of whom have devoted decades to serving our incredible city. West Hollywood needs that experience and leadership. However, I also believe our city needs a fresh perspective that will strike a balance between where we were and where we need to go.
STEVE MARTIN: Why you should vote for me
I am a firm believer that you should vote for your dreams, not your fears. I am in the best position to get our City back on track and move us forward. I am the only experienced candidate that will offer fresh leadership. We are told that this election offers...
More voters support changes in West Hollywood City Council
With Election Day less than one week away WeHo for the People asked young voters for their thoughts on what they loved…and didn’t love about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place to be. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan Beach ‘Trifecta’ School Board candidate refutes Easy Reader story
I was shocked to read the lies about me in your front page story on the Trifecta, which was clearly timed as a last-minute, desperation political hit piece. It was the last issue printed before Election Day, meaning the victims of the story cannot defend themselves. Such a story could have run a month ago. Shame on you!
Why Is There An Amendment On The Ballot To Remove A Sheriff?
Explaining Measure A
Candidate Robert Oliver is also a landlord
West Hollywood City Council candidate Robert Oliver is a landlord too. Oliver and his partner purchased a duplex on Rugby Drive in 2017 for $1,995,000. Despite prior statements of having lived in the city of West Hollywood for over 10 years, the public records show that Oliver moved into West Hollywood five years ago.
Sheriff Villanueva says recent county settlements 'propped up' by supervisors to help opponent
On Tuesday, it was announced that L.A. County will pay $47.6 million over alleged misconduct by sheriff's deputies, something Villanueva believes the board of supervisors did to support his opponent.
knock-la.com
Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis
On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
Which candidates have the most cash left?
All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
Sheriff accuses D.A. of ‘electioneering' by withholding investigative reports
Sheriff Alex Villanueva accused District Attorney George Gascón of intentionally withholding the results of investigations into three shootings involving deputies and a highly publicized deputy use-of-force case.
LA city council quickly ejects protesters demanding resignations
The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the council resumes regular business. Council President Paul Krekorian had...
NOV. 11: WeHo celebrates Veterans Day
The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place in-person at the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The Memorial will feature wreaths and American flags as part of recognition of Veterans Day and the City will welcome community members at the Memorial to pay respects.
How voting in WeHo is going so far
As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
Santa Monica Next
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians
A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
LA Council To Vote On Adopting Working Definition Of Antisemitism
The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote tomorrow on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism.
Black LASD lieutenant says Villanueva demoted him 2 days after promotion
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully demoted by Sheriff Alex Villanueva in 2021 two days after being promoted to a prestigious post and that race might have played a role. Lt. John Lindsay’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
ADAM DARVISH: Why you should vote for me
I am an independent candidate who will bring positive changes to West Hollywood through years of experience as a leader locally and also throughout the state and national level. As an immigrant at young age, I had to learn English and survive with no family or friends in the US,...
spectrumnews1.com
Recalling LA Councilman Kevin de León will depend on signatures, experts say
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Despite sustained vocal protests demanding the resignation of City Councilman Kevin de León for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, organizers behind a petition drive hoping to force a recall election still have a tall task ahead of them to gather enough signatures, according to experts.
