West Hollywood, CA

LAUREN MEISTER: Why you should vote for me

We have faced unprecedented challenges these last few years. Public safety concerns, homelessness, and housing affordability continue to plague our city. This is a time when experience matters most. During my time on Council, I’ve initiated policies and programs that promote public safety and resilience in our city. I advocated for additional public safety personnel to address the safety concerns of our residents and businesses, and voted against a budget that would include cuts to sworn Sheriff’s personnel.
OpEd: Why I voted Villanueva

If you are not familiar with our WEHOville voter guide and our piece supporting the sheriff, many of you called with your support, many others had questions. Choosing to support Villanueva was not the popular choice. Alex finished third in West Hollywood behind both Eric Strong and Robert Luna. We endorsed Alex Villanueva even if he was the unpopular choice in WeHo, or despite the fact that West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce went the other way.
SARAH ADOLPHSON: Why you should vote for me

West Hollywood voters have a difficult decision to make next week. There are several formidable candidates, many of whom have devoted decades to serving our incredible city. West Hollywood needs that experience and leadership. However, I also believe our city needs a fresh perspective that will strike a balance between where we were and where we need to go.
STEVE MARTIN: Why you should vote for me

I am a firm believer that you should vote for your dreams, not your fears. I am in the best position to get our City back on track and move us forward. I am the only experienced candidate that will offer fresh leadership. We are told that this election offers...
More voters support changes in West Hollywood City Council

With Election Day less than one week away WeHo for the People asked young voters for their thoughts on what they loved…and didn’t love about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place to be. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.
Candidate Robert Oliver is also a landlord

West Hollywood City Council candidate Robert Oliver is a landlord too. Oliver and his partner purchased a duplex on Rugby Drive in 2017 for $1,995,000. Despite prior statements of having lived in the city of West Hollywood for over 10 years, the public records show that Oliver moved into West Hollywood five years ago.
Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
Which candidates have the most cash left?

All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
NOV. 11: WeHo celebrates Veterans Day

The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place in-person at the Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial, located on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Holloway Drive. The Memorial will feature wreaths and American flags as part of recognition of Veterans Day and the City will welcome community members at the Memorial to pay respects.
How voting in WeHo is going so far

As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
Malibu Attorney Who Could Net Millions from Lawsuit Against City Physically Intimidates Santa Monica Voters While Campaigning for Melkonians

A video showing Malibu attorney Kevin Shenkman physically intimidating a Santa Monica resident who attempts to ask questions of city council candidate Armen Melkonians surfaced over the weekend, drawing concerns from many, including State Senator Ben Allen. In the video, Melkonians stands nearby, smiling and filming with his phone, as...
ADAM DARVISH: Why you should vote for me

I am an independent candidate who will bring positive changes to West Hollywood through years of experience as a leader locally and also throughout the state and national level. As an immigrant at young age, I had to learn English and survive with no family or friends in the US,...
