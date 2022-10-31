ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

DUBAI – Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

PRETORIA – Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict believed to have killed hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. The war in Africa's second-most populous country, which marks two...
click orlando

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz's messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government...
click orlando

Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river

MORBI – Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed...
Reuters

Factbox-Advertisers react to Twitter's new ownership

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Advertisers are grappling with Twitter's new ownership under Tesla boss Elon Musk, who once tweeted "I hate advertising". A spokesperson for Ford told CNBC that the automaker is not currently advertising on Twitter and had not been doing so prior to Musk's deal.
click orlando

US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use

WASHINGTON – The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. North...
WASHINGTON STATE
click orlando

Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

TOKYO – Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in...
click orlando

DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3

DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy