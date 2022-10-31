Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI – Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country,...
Authorities interview person in connection with threat to synagogues in New Jersey, sources say
[Breaking news update, published at 10:45 a.m. ET]
click orlando
Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years
PRETORIA – Ethiopia’s warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict believed to have killed hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. The war in Africa's second-most populous country, which marks two...
G7 to coordinate help for reconstruction of Ukraine's energy sector
MUENSTER, Germany, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries agreed on Friday to coordinate their support for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy and water supplies following recent Russian attacks on the power grid that have caused widespread blackouts.
click orlando
Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China
BERLIN – Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz's messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government...
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.
click orlando
Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river
MORBI – Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed...
Factbox-Advertisers react to Twitter's new ownership
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Advertisers are grappling with Twitter's new ownership under Tesla boss Elon Musk, who once tweeted "I hate advertising". A spokesperson for Ford told CNBC that the automaker is not currently advertising on Twitter and had not been doing so prior to Musk's deal.
click orlando
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON – The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests. North...
click orlando
Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease
TOKYO – Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in...
click orlando
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
DoorDash defied an overall slowdown in U.S. restaurant delivery in the third quarter, saying its orders jumped 27% as it expanded overseas and added new grocery and retail offerings. The San Francisco-based delivery company reported 439 million orders in the July-September period. That was higher than the 433 million Wall...
Comments / 0