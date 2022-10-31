Read full article on original website
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District holds Winter Sports Media Night
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District held a Winter Sports Media Night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the goal of bringing together basketball coaches and select athletes from each of the district's six high schools to discuss their upcoming seasons, giving the athletes an opportunity to connect to the community through local media outlets.
wgxa.tv
Cold storage brings more than 100 new jobs to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller, Agile Cold Storage leadership, and community partners hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Speakers took time to thank all who made this business venture possible and discuss some of the promising opportunities Agile's state-of-the-art Cold Storage Facility will bring to Macon and many other businesses.
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
WMAZ
#Scene13: Macon performer steps away from background singer and into her own spotlight
MACON, Ga. — After doing background singing for a while, a Macon woman is now taking steps to boost her own career into the main spotlight. Jessica Hughes has a passion for singing. Her mom picked up on her gift at an early age. "About (age) 4, or 5,...
wgxa.tv
Central Georgia CASA celebrates quarter century of helping children
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Central Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for short, is celebrating 25 years of supporting children going through the foster care system, helping to lessen the stress of the often overwhelming process. The team of volunteers held an event at the Thomas Jackson Juvenile Justice...
wgxa.tv
Macon named one of Best Places to Go in 2023 by popular travel guide
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A popular travel guidebook series named Macon as one of its best places to go in 2023. Alongside places like the Virgin Islands, Japan, the Yucantan Peninsula, and Athens, Greece, Macon made the list ahead of the city's bicentennial in 2023. Frommer's cites the Ocmulgee...
mercercluster.com
Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon
On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement assisting with Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at Forest Hills Church
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Forest Hills Church are joining forces with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement for a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” says Rodney Miller, Code Enforcement Assistant Director. “While we’ve been in our neighborhoods, we’ve met so many great people, and we want to be there for them in ways more than just removing blight from their streets.”
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': Macon coffee shop has bittersweet goodbye
MACON, Ga. — For some, visiting their favorite coffee shop is the best part of their day. However, one downtown Macon shop is closing its doors for the rest of the year after nine years in business. No one is sadder to see it go than co-owner Kevin Reaves.
wgxa.tv
Macon Water Authority announces intent to appoint local businessman interim director
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Days after the resignation of the agency’s leader, the Macon Water Authority is moving ahead with putting an interim director and president in place. The board voted to go ahead with its plans of offering the interim leadership role to Ron Shipman. Shipman recently served as...
WMAZ
Yay in your day: Mia Hunt at Twiggs County Middle and High School
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — This November, we are highlighting people throughout Central Georgia who are putting the "YAY" in people's day. These stories are focused on showing the positivity and good vibes people in the community are showing to those around them. To kick things off, Wanya Reese traveled...
wgxa.tv
Local high school principal took first time voter students to the polls
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- With early voting taking place, a local high school principal took students to go vote for their very first time. The principal says he thinks it's important to help his students step into adulthood by being there for them during their first voting experience. "I think they...
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
wgxa.tv
U.S. Navy Rear Admiral honored with a mural and Governor's commendation
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mural was unveiled honoring Fort Valley native U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Alvin Holsey among other local heroes as he visited Georgia College and State University. Rear Admiral Holsey spoke with faculty, students, and a few residents who have served or are currently serving in the...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project
MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
