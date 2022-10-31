ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgxa.tv

Bibb County School District holds Winter Sports Media Night

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District held a Winter Sports Media Night at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the goal of bringing together basketball coaches and select athletes from each of the district's six high schools to discuss their upcoming seasons, giving the athletes an opportunity to connect to the community through local media outlets.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Cold storage brings more than 100 new jobs to Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Lester Miller, Agile Cold Storage leadership, and community partners hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday. Speakers took time to thank all who made this business venture possible and discuss some of the promising opportunities Agile's state-of-the-art Cold Storage Facility will bring to Macon and many other businesses.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Central Georgia CASA celebrates quarter century of helping children

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Central Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA for short, is celebrating 25 years of supporting children going through the foster care system, helping to lessen the stress of the often overwhelming process. The team of volunteers held an event at the Thomas Jackson Juvenile Justice...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon named one of Best Places to Go in 2023 by popular travel guide

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A popular travel guidebook series named Macon as one of its best places to go in 2023. Alongside places like the Virgin Islands, Japan, the Yucantan Peninsula, and Athens, Greece, Macon made the list ahead of the city's bicentennial in 2023. Frommer's cites the Ocmulgee...
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon

On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement assisting with Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at Forest Hills Church

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and Forest Hills Church are joining forces with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement for a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our community,” says Rodney Miller, Code Enforcement Assistant Director. “While we’ve been in our neighborhoods, we’ve met so many great people, and we want to be there for them in ways more than just removing blight from their streets.”
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Yay in your day: Mia Hunt at Twiggs County Middle and High School

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — This November, we are highlighting people throughout Central Georgia who are putting the "YAY" in people's day. These stories are focused on showing the positivity and good vibes people in the community are showing to those around them. To kick things off, Wanya Reese traveled...
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Local high school principal took first time voter students to the polls

MACON, Ga (WGXA)- With early voting taking place, a local high school principal took students to go vote for their very first time. The principal says he thinks it's important to help his students step into adulthood by being there for them during their first voting experience. "I think they...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project

MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
MACON, GA

