Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Living Your Best Life Pairs Well With Pineapple Juice in Dole's New Ads
A woman named Michelle, a former manager, has finally surrounded herself with coworkers who lower her blood pressure instead of spike it. And serial dater Rebecca, after decades of searching, has located the person of her dreams. Could their similar choice in beverages have something to do with their newfound...
AdWeek
Crooked Media and Duolingo Team Up on a Podcast Series for Language Lovers
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Crooked Media, home to podcast Pod Save America, and language learning platform Duolingo are teaming up to launch a...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture: Empowering Gen Z Through Sustainability and Innovation With Michelle Crossan-Matos
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. On this episode of The Speed of Culture, Samsung Electronics chief marketing officer Michelle Crossan-Matos talks with host Matt...
AdWeek
Roblox Is Redefining Education in the Metaverse
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. For many of us, learning history and other subjects in school wasn’t always very exciting. In later decades, platforms...
AdWeek
Zulu Alpha Kilo Pokes Fun at Awards Obsession With a Left Handed Chutney Case Study
Canadian agency Zulu Alpha Kilo has perfected the art of making fun of agencies going over the top to win awards. Last year, it parodied how hard agencies sell themselves with “Awards Gone Wild,” poking fun at embellishing results of case videos, creating bogus campaigns or running ads without client approval.
AdWeek
Lidl Introduces Teddy Bear Brand Mascot to Lead Its Festive Campaign Celebrations
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl is getting in on the act by debuting its own cuddly character.
AdWeek
Bubble Expands With an Ulta Beauty Partnership
Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Leslie Blount is an Adweek contributor who writes about brands and culture.
AdWeek
Boots’ Magic Ingredient This Christmas Is Affordability Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. As the cost of living crisis bites, British health and beauty retailer Boots is promising its “most affordable Christmas ever” with a holiday campaign focused on value for money and thoughtful gifting.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: Bringing Joy to Consumers
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this episode of Brave Commerce, Hasbro President and chief operating officer Eric Nyman joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss everything from product diversity—Wordle the Party Game anyone?—to how they respond to consumer insights to fostering employee growth and development.
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Fashion in the Future of the Internet
Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today. This year’s New York Fashion week featured some interesting concepts...
AdWeek
As Netflix's Ad Tier Launches, Many Marketers Are Watching From the Sideline
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. When Netflix thinks viewers may no longer be paying attention after an extended time, the platform famously asks, “Are you still watching?” However, when talking to marketers about the streamer’s ad tier launch, there’s no need for an inquiry: Advertisers remain fixated on Netflix’s new AVOD model.
AdWeek
Guinness' Tale of Two Soccer-Crazed Brothers Is an Ode to Fandom
In 2021, Guinness launched its “Black Shines Brightest” campaign, a platform that celebrates creativity, entrepreneurialism and individualism across Africa. Since then, the proposition has led to an increase of 1.5 million drinkers in the continent.
AdWeek
Newsletters Are Booming. Can Their Ad Products Catch Up?
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Over the last decade, publishers’ drive to maximize their digital advertising revenues nearly ruined the open web, as the...
AdWeek
Thought Tropicana Toothpaste Was Weird? Check Out Its Mimosa Maker
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. It’s a pity that the name of Frank Meier is largely lost to history because he made significant contributions to it. As the longtime bartender at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, Meier—well placed to listen to conversations that SS officers had during the German occupation of the city during WWII—passed valuable secrets to British intelligence. He even assisted in the foiled plot to assassinate Hitler.
AdWeek
Is CTV Ready for a Performance Marketing Windfall?
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. During the recent IAB Brand Disruption Summit, which was focused on connected TV, a question was posed: How did...
AdWeek
Uplifting Women in Sports Is a Running Theme for MilkPEP
With more people around the world getting wise to the extreme gender disparity in sports coverage, there is no better time than the present to tap into that momentum to create real, lasting change. The race to create a more equitable athletic world is, as the saying goes, a marathon and not a sprint—in some cases, literally.
AdWeek
Paddington Bear Reprises Starring Role in Barbour's Christmas Film
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. There is nothing quite so quintessentially British as Paddington Bear. Loved by kids and adults alike, the friendly, big-hearted teddy from Peru even transcended literature and film this year to become an unlikely royal mascot following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
AdWeek
Savage X Fenty Gets Sporty With Launch of Athletic Collection
Whether you are a busy mom on the go, taking care of business calls or simply heading to the gym, powering through the day is a workout in itself and women do it all. That is what Savage X Fenty wants to remind everyone.
AdWeek
MGM Taps AI to Make Its Archives More Accessible for Licensing
Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney, NBCU, Publicis Media, The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is looking to make it easier for advertisers and media producers to license the likes of James Bond.
Comments / 0