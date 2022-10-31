Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. It’s a pity that the name of Frank Meier is largely lost to history because he made significant contributions to it. As the longtime bartender at the Hotel Ritz in Paris, Meier—well placed to listen to conversations that SS officers had during the German occupation of the city during WWII—passed valuable secrets to British intelligence. He even assisted in the foiled plot to assassinate Hitler.

