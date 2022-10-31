ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tjrwrestling.net

NFL’s Lamar Jackson Reacts To Chris Jericho: “I Got Called Out!”

NFL’s Lamar Jackson got called out by the legendary Chris Jericho, and he’s loving it!. On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho was in the ring giving a promo, where he would call several different kinds of champions. After calling out professional wrestlers, Jericho then shifted his attention to a particular football player.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors

Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Report: Dan Snyder's Decision to Explore Selling Commanders Influenced by NFL Owners

On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders announced that Bank of America Securities had been retained to investigate "potential transactions," the first public indication team owner Daniel Snyder might sell the franchise. From the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>: <a href="https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ">https://t.co/qxr3gQ5iwJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFJLXogmGx">pic.twitter.com/uFJLXogmGx</a>. But that move reportedly came at the urging of other owners around...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Pro Football HOF TE Kellen Winslow Sr. Settled $24,750 Brain Injury Claim This Year

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. recently settled his claim about suffering brain injuries due to repeated traumas to his head. In court records obtained by Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Winslow was said to have received a $24,750 payment to settle the workers' compensation case he originally filed a claim on in 2018.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

Like Daniel Snyder's hold over the Washington Commanders, your fantasy season might be hanging on a thread. But sometimes, things can look a whole lot different with a much-needed trade. That's where a fantasy value chart comes in, as we attempt to give you a general guide into how to...
Bleacher Report

Report: Byron Allen to Bid on Commanders Sale; Would Be 1st Black Owner in NFL

Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen has reportedly formed an investor group to explore the potential purchase of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg reported Thursday that Allen, who would be the NFL's first Black majority owner, is "preparing a bid" for the Commanders after previously being involved in the Denver Broncos sale process, which the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL's Next Head Coaching Cycle Should Be Defined by Resurgent 2022 Defenses

The NFL's current trajectory has the league about to experience a course correct, with a greater emphasis placed on the defensive side of the ball. For the last five offseasons, almost every franchise in need of a new head coach searched for their version of Sean McVay. They wanted a young, brilliant offensive mind to take the team into the future. There's only one McVay, though.
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Applauded for 'Incredible' Poise as Eagles Beat Texans to Improve to 8-0

The undefeated dream is still alive. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans in Thursday's contest. Road games don't get much easier on paper than a contest against the one-win Texans without wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, and Philadelphia shook off a slow start thanks in large part to its MVP candidate under center.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy