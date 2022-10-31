ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kpcw.org

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher

Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher talks about UDOT's proposed bypass for U.S. 40 and encourages the public to comment on the proposal.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Manager Matt Dias has what to expect at next city council meeting

Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Local Park City author getting kids into the cosmos with new book

Many of us can recall a time that we got turned onto space. Whether a shooting star streaked across the sky or we got to see a spaceship launched during the Gemini or Apollo missions or perhaps we looked through a powerful telescope. Local Park City resident and author Eric...
PARK CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Kohler’s undergoes renovation, to be renamed Pioneer Market

When Doyle Kohler bought the Silver Dollar Market in 1968, he started a business that would become a staple in Lehi’s economy for over 55 years. The Silver Dollar’s name was changed to Pioneer Market. In 1976, Kohler realized he needed a larger building, built a new store, and changed the name to Kohler’s Food Town. The new store was completed in 1982 on the corner of Third East and Main. It has been a favorite grocery shopping destination for many customers for nearly 40 years.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40

A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
HEBER CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting

Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting including discussion on possible changes with Park City fire and emergency medical services.
PARK CITY, UT
millcreekjournal.com

Millcreek responds to population boom with new affordable housing incentives

At the Sept. 26 Millcreek City Council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to amend the town’s moderate income housing plan. This motion included adding several new amendments to the city’s existing Moderate Income Housing (MIH) plan, which is tailored toward residents who earn less than 80% of the area median income.
MILLCREEK, UT
draperjournal.com

City’s position between a rock and a hard place with Geneva continues

City Hall’s Council Chambers were packed to overflowing in February 2020 for a Planning Commission public hearing regarding Geneva Rock. The company had applied for a rezone from agricultural to manufacturing to expand their operations at the Point of the Mountain. The majority of people in attendance voiced a resounding “no” to Geneva’s request citing concerns about dust, flooding, erosion, environmental and scenic preservation.
DRAPER, UT
KPCW

Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85

Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
PARK CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

UDOT Reports Crash South of Heber City Tuesday

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday evening, UDOT reported a crash 9 miles south of Heber City on US 40 at 9:50 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT

