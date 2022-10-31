Read full article on original website
kpcw.org
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher talks about UDOT's proposed bypass for U.S. 40 and encourages the public to comment on the proposal.
kpcw.org
Park City Manager Matt Dias has what to expect at next city council meeting
Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting.
kpcw.org
Local Park City author getting kids into the cosmos with new book
Many of us can recall a time that we got turned onto space. Whether a shooting star streaked across the sky or we got to see a spaceship launched during the Gemini or Apollo missions or perhaps we looked through a powerful telescope. Local Park City resident and author Eric...
lehifreepress.com
Kohler’s undergoes renovation, to be renamed Pioneer Market
When Doyle Kohler bought the Silver Dollar Market in 1968, he started a business that would become a staple in Lehi’s economy for over 55 years. The Silver Dollar’s name was changed to Pioneer Market. In 1976, Kohler realized he needed a larger building, built a new store, and changed the name to Kohler’s Food Town. The new store was completed in 1982 on the corner of Third East and Main. It has been a favorite grocery shopping destination for many customers for nearly 40 years.
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant(Image is author's) Although some types of Asian foods, such as Chinese and Japanese, have been available at restaurants in the mainland United States for many years, Hawaiian foods brought to the mainland restaurants came later. Hawaiian restaurants have gained in popularity over the past decade or so.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves
SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
kpcw.org
Learn the inner workings of Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC event
The 12th annual Live PC Give PC giving day is Friday, November 4. It's a critical fundraiser for local nonprofits in Park City and Summit County. Hosted by the Park City Community Foundation, the 24-hour event is an inclusive one with the goal of bringing in 6,500 donors to support more than 120 nonprofits.
Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40
A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
Local Business Spotlight: Davanza’s Keeps Nostalgia Alive With A Unique and Laid-back Atmosphere
Park City, Utah – Davana’s has been a staple for comfort food in Park City since 1979. The restaurant serves up reliably delicious pizza, burgers, subs, and salads in a laid-back […]
kpcw.org
Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting
Summit County Councilmember Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting including discussion on possible changes with Park City fire and emergency medical services.
millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek responds to population boom with new affordable housing incentives
At the Sept. 26 Millcreek City Council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to amend the town’s moderate income housing plan. This motion included adding several new amendments to the city’s existing Moderate Income Housing (MIH) plan, which is tailored toward residents who earn less than 80% of the area median income.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
TRAX train inoperable, road closed after dump truck crashes into power lines
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A portion of TRAX Red Line is inoperable and a road is closed down after a dump truck crashed into power lines in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at around 11 a.m. in the area of South Jordan Parkway and Grandville Avenue. South...
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
draperjournal.com
City’s position between a rock and a hard place with Geneva continues
City Hall’s Council Chambers were packed to overflowing in February 2020 for a Planning Commission public hearing regarding Geneva Rock. The company had applied for a rezone from agricultural to manufacturing to expand their operations at the Point of the Mountain. The majority of people in attendance voiced a resounding “no” to Geneva’s request citing concerns about dust, flooding, erosion, environmental and scenic preservation.
Ira Sachs, eccentric developer who opened The Yarrow in Park City, dies at 85
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at American Title Loans in South Salt Lake. The crime occurred at 3355 S. State Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release from the...
hebervalleyradio.com
UDOT Reports Crash South of Heber City Tuesday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday evening, UDOT reported a crash 9 miles south of Heber City on US 40 at 9:50 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
