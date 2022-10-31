Read full article on original website
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a longtime homecoming tradition. Despite cold and rainy weather conditions, MSU Texas organizations gathered to compete in the cardboard...
Friday Severe Weather Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Emily Blake explains the details of the shoe drive she put together for her Eagle Scout Project. John 1:12 Productions presents free Christian concert in Graham. Curtis Ribble explained the details of a free Christian concert taking place in Graham.
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend. Officers were called to the intersection of Humphreys and Juarez streets around 8:43 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The victim reportedly told officers that he was stabbed by his...
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls murder suspect was sentenced Wednesday morning after he took a plea agreement. A Wichita County Jury found Noel Martin guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm on Tuesday, according to court documents. Noel was accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October of 2021.
WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park. Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the regular season.
Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors presented a check to Big Country Veterans on Wednesday. That money was raised from Falls Jam and totaled out to be $35,000. Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who are still active.
Wichita Falls business expansion to create 30 new jobs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Almost $3 million of expenditures was approved by Wichita Falls City Council for a performance incentive for Pratt and Whitney Aerospace. This will give them the opportunity to expand and grow their business by creating 30 new jobs at Pratt and Whitney Aerospace and generating $2.5 million in annual new payroll.
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, will be warm with a high of 80, cloudy skies, and a chance for a stray shower or two. Storm chances return to the forecast overnight. However, by Friday, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday...
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021. Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday. Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder,...
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
Great Scott! Yoga to host Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Great Scott! Yoga studio will be hosting a Hip-hop, Beer, and Yoga Benefit for breast cancer awareness at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The benefit will cost $35 and will be BYOB. All of the proceeds will go to the Wichita Falls Community Health...
