maureen shumway
2d ago
so your mother died 10 mths ago and you never received her ashes, death certificate or personal items from the funeral home? something isn't right here
Robin Smith
3d ago
This is very irresponsible. Thank God it went to hands that wanted the documents in the family's hands. God bless all involved
Pocahontas69!
3d ago
This is disgusting the fact that they even have a casket some1s loved one was in WTH...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
fox5dc.com
5 MS-13 gang members sentenced in brutal killings of Virginia teenagers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Five members of the transnational gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two young boys from Virginia in 2016. Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia made the...
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
Infant Avoids Injury After Child Safety Seat Slips Onto Maryland Roadway: Report
Disaster was averted in Southern Maryland after a 5-month-old girl was left on the trunk of a vehicle that took off, causing the baby to hit the roadway while her unoccupied child safety seat was struck by a tractor-trailer, the Cecil Whig is reporting. The infant's parents were returning to...
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
More than 100 black bears killed in annual Maryland hunt
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 103 black bears were killed during the six-day hunt which spanned from October 24 through 29.
St. Mary's County Couple Claims $580K 'Multi-Match' Lottery Jackpot Sold At Area Market
A Southern Maryland man was in for quite the surprise from his wife after she struggled to get hold of him to advise that they were more than a half-million dollars richer courtesy of one fortuitous lottery ticket. In St. Mary’s County, a couple from Hollywood cashed in big, winning...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Maryland Man Who Fired Shots Towards Police during Barricade
Delmar, DE– The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old William Tulowitzky of Maryland in connection with a domestic incident, which led to him barricading himself at his residence on the morning of Monday, October 31st. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Delmar Police Department responded to the...
Baltimore County provides $2M to bring new supermarket to Milford Mill
Baltimore County is giving $2 million to help open a new supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center, the latest government contribution
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle
fox5dc.com
Lockdown lifted at 3 DC schools after shots fired nearby: police
WASHINGTON - Several northwest D.C. schools are on lockdown Wednesday morning after gunshots were reported nearby. Roosevelt High School, MacFarland Middle School, and Dorothy Height Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. The lockdowns were later lifted for Dorothy Height Elementary School, according to police. Roosevelt High School...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
