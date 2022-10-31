HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).

1 DAY AGO