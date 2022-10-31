Read full article on original website
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).
What to stream this weekend: 'Weird,' 'Enola Holmes 2,' 'Dangerous Liaisons'
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," "Enola Holmes 2," "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva," "Manifest," "Lopez vs. Lopez," 'Young Rock" and "Dangerous Liaisons" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
'Top Gear' returns to BBC America, AMC+ on Nov. 17
"Top Gear" is returning with new episodes this month on BBC America and AMC+.
AMC Networks Joins Other Media Companies Feeling Advertising Pain In Q3
AMC Networks followed the discouraging pattern of media and tech companies reporting advertising downturns in the third quarter. The parent company of cable networks like AMC and IFC and streaming services like Acorn TV and Shudder posted earnings per share of $1.94, down 24% from the year-ago quarter. Revenue slumped 16% to $682 million due to the advertising slide, lower affiliate revenue and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates. The revenue line was below Wall Street analyst’s consensus forecasts, but the profit figure came in ahead of expectations. Advertising fell 10% year-over-year to $180 million due to lower linear ratings, softer scatter and direct...
